Recognizing the Unsung Heroes in American Screen Printing
Commentary recognizes the instrumental role of Hispanics/Latinos in the industry’s past, present, and future.
(PRESS RELEASE) Hispanic/Latinos likely constitute a larger portion of the screen printing workforce than reflected in official demographic data.
That’s just one conclusion drawn by Sergio Alejandro, digital content strategist at Supacolor, in a recent commentary coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through October 15. “Factors such as language barriers, undocumented status, independent contractor status, or ‘cash under the table’ can make it more difficult to track this demographic through official research,” he writes. “The reality is that someone’s Tia or Tio is out here being the person who’s actually printing merch for Taylor Swift or the FW23 collection t-shirts for Supreme.”
Alejandro continues through an exploration of Latinos/Hispanics in screen printing history as well as the continued economic impact of this demographic, both in screen printing and the broader economy. In addition to acknowledging this impact, addressing continued economic disparities is critical to fostering a more inclusive and equitable industry and society, he concludes. Read the full article on LinkedIN.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Decorated Apparel Merger Blends Collegiate, Resort Brands
Why a Standout Shop Owner Values Community Over Competition
LED Curing Boosts Efficiency, Sustainability
Cheers to 70 Years of Screen Printing Magazine
