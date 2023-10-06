Recognizing the Unsung Heroes in American Screen Printing

(PRESS RELEASE) Hispanic/Latinos likely constitute a larger portion of the screen printing workforce than reflected in official demographic data.

That’s just one conclusion drawn by Sergio Alejandro, digital content strategist at Supacolor, in a recent commentary coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through October 15. “Factors such as language barriers, undocumented status, independent contractor status, or ‘cash under the table’ can make it more difficult to track this demographic through official research,” he writes. “The reality is that someone’s Tia or Tio is out here being the person who’s actually printing merch for Taylor Swift or the FW23 collection t-shirts for Supreme.”

Alejandro continues through an exploration of Latinos/Hispanics in screen printing history as well as the continued economic impact of this demographic, both in screen printing and the broader economy. In addition to acknowledging this impact, addressing continued economic disparities is critical to fostering a more inclusive and equitable industry and society, he concludes. Read the full article on LinkedIN.