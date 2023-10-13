Press Releases
Idealliance Certifies Fujifilm Press Systems
Digital Electrophotographic Press Certification focuses on color, print properties and production.
(PRESS RELEASE) HANOVER PARK, IL — FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Communication Division, announces that it has achieved Digital Press System Certification (Electrophotographic Category) for three of its market-leading print solutions from Idealliance, a leading developer of specifications and certifications in the graphic communications industry.
Fujifilm’s REVORIA PRESS PC1120 toner-based press, its COLORPATH Sync technology for color management, and its XMF PressReady print production workflow products all were designated with the prestigious Idealliance Digital Electrophotographic Press Certification. Through rigorous product testing and evaluation, this designation certifies the capabilities of Fujifilm’s innovative technology in areas of color, print properties and print production. To achieve this certification, the REVORIA PRESS PC1120, the COLORPATH Sync, and XMF PressReady products each met or exceeded established industry tolerances for excellence in the areas of Colorimetric Accuracy, Uniformity, Repeatability, Durability, and Registration.
“Idealliance certifications are among the most impressive achievements in our industry,” said Hidetoshi “Toshi” Kino, general manager, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Communication Division. “We’re very proud to have earned this recognition from Idealliance, as it demonstrates our commitment to continuous innovation in providing end-to-end solutions for print service providers.”
“This certification is the result of an independent, third-party analysis of an entire Fujifilm print system,” said Don Schroeder, director of professional services and solutions development, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Communication Division. “The testing is rigorous; designed to put the system through its paces to evaluate key quality metrics. What’s unique about this certification is that it includes not only the press products, but also the software that drives them, and even the manufacturer’s capability to run them accurately and effectively. Achieving this certification for multiple Fujifilm print solutions demonstrates that our systems deliver excellent color reproduction with industry-leading degrees of accuracy and consistency.”
ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification (Master Elite)
Building upon its Digital Press System Certifications, Fujifilm’s print solutions also earned the coveted ISO/PAS 15339 System Certification. An expanded compliance program to the Idealliance Digital Press Certification for digital printing press manufacturers, this program allows manufacturers to demonstrate their products’ capabilities in printing to the color spaces specified by the Characterized Reference Print Conditions (CRPCs) of ISO/PAS 15339.
“Our print solutions achieved the Master Elite certification, the highest possible designation, indicating that the printing system is capable of achieving a notably large color gamut, simulating CRPC7 (Universal Extra Large),” said Ben Lubin, solutions development analyst, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Communication Division. “In fact, the REVORIA PRESS PC1120 is the first dry toner device to achieve this impressive level of certification.”Advertisement
For more information on Fujifilm’s complete print solutions, visit here.
About Fujifilm
FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Communication Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography, and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm’s technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of FUJIFILM products and services in Canada.
For more information, please visit here, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver “Value from Innovation” in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.
