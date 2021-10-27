Women in Screen Printing
Check Out the Highlights of the 2021 Women in Screen Printing Awards
The six winners were recognized at MADELab’s launch party on Sept. 10 in Ft. Worth, Texas.
The Screen Printing editorial team celebrated the 2021 Women in Screen Printing Awards, hosted exclusively by ROQ.US, at MADELab’s launch party in Ft. Worth, Texas, on September 10. Watch the awards ceremony and highlights from the event above.
Video credit: Merrill Capps, marketing director, ROQ.US
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
