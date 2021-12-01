Women in Screen Printing Award Winner Shares Passion Project

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

JESSICE TILLERY, OWNER of All Quality Graphics in Citrus Heights, California, started a company passion project, L.U.M. (The Love Unstoppable Movement) in 2019 as an effort to make a difference in your community and in the industry. L.U.M. is a monthly T-shirt subscription that provides an environmental, humanitarian, and spiritual. “I’ve learned it’s not just a shirt,” she says. “I chose a T-shirt because T-shirts are walking billboards. What better way to spread a message of love and good vibes?”

Watch Tillery discuss the L.U.M. movement, what it’s like being a female business owner, and how we can make the industry better as she preps and prints the 2021 Women in Screen Printing Awards T-Shirt – designed by Jeremy Picker, Amb3er Creative, printed at MADELAb, and exclusively sponsored by ROQ.US.

