Women in Screen Printing
Women in Screen Printing Award Winner Shares Passion Project
How Jessica Tillery is using T-shirts to start a movement.
JESSICE TILLERY, OWNER of All Quality Graphics in Citrus Heights, California, started a company passion project, L.U.M. (The Love Unstoppable Movement) in 2019 as an effort to make a difference in your community and in the industry. L.U.M. is a monthly T-shirt subscription that provides an environmental, humanitarian, and spiritual. “I’ve learned it’s not just a shirt,” she says. “I chose a T-shirt because T-shirts are walking billboards. What better way to spread a message of love and good vibes?”
Watch Tillery discuss the L.U.M. movement, what it’s like being a female business owner, and how we can make the industry better as she preps and prints the 2021 Women in Screen Printing Awards T-Shirt – designed by Jeremy Picker, Amb3er Creative, printed at MADELAb, and exclusively sponsored by ROQ.US.Advertisement
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
