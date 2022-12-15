Connect with us

Chick-fil-A Gets into the Promo Products Game

The chicken maker’s first line of branded merchandise has hatched.
Credit: Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is giving its superfans something new to cluck about.

The chicken chain has released its first line of branded merchandise, which includes a blanket and pillow set, a trucker hat, and a hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with a heart-shaped waffle fry.

Chick-fil-A calls the range of clothing and accessories its Originals Collection, which gives “a nod to nostalgia and a playfulness,” the company said in its announcement. Prices range from $15 to $75.

“Our fans have been asking for it, so we’re thrilled to say, ‘thank you’ with both a collection and online shopping experience we think they’ll love,” said Kate Neyhart, Chick-fil-A’s principal team leader of brand strategy.

In a release emailed to media, Chick-fil-A said it expects the products to “sell out quickly,” but it’s planning additional merchandise for 2023. The full line can be viewed at shop.chick-fil-a.com.

