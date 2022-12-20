Headlines
Man Folds 31 T-Shirts in 1 Minute to Set World Record: Watch
It’s another shirt-related feat for the prolific breaker of Guinness World Records.
David Rush of Boise, Idaho, has claimed another Guinness World Record involving T-shirts.
Rush folded 31 T-shirts in 1 minute to break the previous world record of 23, adding to his résumé of more than 250 records held, UPI writes.
It wasn’t the first shirt-related feat for Rush. He also holds the world marks for hanging T-shirts in 1 minute and putting on T-shirts in 1 minute.
The achievement took more physical effort than one might think. In the video below, you can see Rush double-hopping from one shirt to the next, and by the end of the line, he’s breathing hard.
Earlier this year, Rush – an author and speaker who promotes STEM education through his record-breaking exploits – wrote on his website that he completed his goal of breaking one record for every week of 2021.
One highlight of the year-long campaign came when “I crossed 200 Guinness World Records broken milestone with one of the five hardest for the most kiwis sliced in one minute using a samurai sword while standing on a Swiss ball,” he wrote.Advertisement
Read more at UPI.
