News
CorelDRAW Graphics Suite Unveils Updates
Latest features enable designers to maximize productivity while remaining connected in a remote-first work environment.
Subscribers of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite now have access to new creative tools, Pantone colors, cloud-based templates and personalized practice project recommendations with the launch of the design software’s March 2023 updates.
The latest features — including user-requested stability enhancements and real-time collaboration capabilities — enable designers to “maximize their creativity and productivity, while remaining connected with clients and colleagues in a remote-first work environment,” according to a press release from the design software’s parent company, Alludo.
Designers may notice such changes as a new Variable Outline tool that allows them to adjust the outline widths along a path, integrated access to Pantone’s latest colors at no extra cost, 200-plus templates to choose from in the cloud template library, practice project recommendations customized to skill level and experience, and quality and stability enhancements that were made across the suite based on user feedback to increase efficiency.
“We want to empower our customers to be successful sooner with access to the tools, power and performance they need to seamlessly develop creative projects, on any device, and from anywhere,” Klaus Vossen, senior product manager for CorelDRAW, said in the release.
In addition to the subscription, the design software is now offering a one-time purchase version of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2023, which includes several updates released for subscription customers since the 2021 iteration, plus some all-new features introduced this month. However, many of the web-based features, apps and workflows are only available to subscribers and maintenance customers.Advertisement
Learn more coreldraw.com.
