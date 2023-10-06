Press Releases
Decorated Apparel Merger Blends Collegiate, Resort Brands
Artisans Inc.’s acquisition of Tri-Five Holdings (College House and Lighthouse Apparel) will expand the company’s product line and sales footprint.
(PRESS RELEASE) GLEN FLORA, WI AND LEXINGTON, KY — Artisans Inc., a leading supplier of custom decorated apparel, headwear and accessories to the destination resort, collegiate and conservation markets announced that it has acquired Tri-Five Holdings of Lexington, KY. Artisans was founded in 1963 and is proudly 100% employee owned (ESOP).
Tri-Five Holdings is known for its College House and Lighthouse brands as well as its support in the ASI market. Based in Lexington, KY, Tri-Five is almost a decade old and has grown exponentially over that short period of time.
“We are so pleased to welcome Tri-Five to the Artisans’ family” said Kyle Foster, CEO of Artisans. “Tri Five brings an experienced management team, a strong manufacturing base, seasoned sales reps, great art and a focus on quality and deliveries to the collegiate and resort markets. We welcome the sixty-five Tri-Five employees to the Artisans ESOP family and look forward to collaboratively growing our business with our new group of fellow employee owners”.
Brandon Everman, the President of Tri-Five stated “we are thrilled to join forces with Artisans. This blending of our businesses provides both entities with a broader stable of exceptional products and artwork. Our sales rep footprint will also grow substantially. We are also excited that all of our employees will have the opportunity to become employee owners of Artisans.”
About Artisans Inc.
Artisans Inc. was founded in 1963 in a dairy barn in Glen Flora, WI. We are proud of our Midwestern heritage and humble beginnings. Our very existence in rural America has depended on satisfying the needs of our 3,000 plus accounts with exceptional products, pricing, and quality since our inception. In 2017 the employees of Artisans purchased the company from the founders and have been proudly 100% employee owned since that date.
