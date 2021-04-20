FESPA Global Print Expo, October 2021: ‘Bringing Colour Back’

(PRESS RELEASE) FESPA is ‘Bringing Colour Back’ at this year’s FESPA Global Print Expo, which is now scheduled to take place at the RAI exhibition centre in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, from 12 to 15 October 2021.

This will be the first FESPA live event in Europe since May 2019, following the postponement of all events during 2020 and early 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. Recent research conducted among FESPA’s audiences reveals a strong appetite for the live event, with 73% of respondents seeing trade shows as an essential platform for reviewing and making future product purchases.

With a focus on supporting speciality print communities with sustained business recovery following the challenges of the last year, FESPA aims to deliver a COVID-safe environment that gives visitors and exhibitors the first chance to connect face-to-face in over 18 months.

Occupying six exhibition halls at the RAI, print service providers and sign makers will experience the latest innovations in screen, digital, wide format and textile printing, from over 300 expected suppliers. FESPA’s popular Printeriors and World Wrap Masters features will also return to inspire visitors with the latest ideas, applications and materials in interior décor and vehicle wrapping.

European Sign Expo, the largest European exhibition for non-printed signage and visual communications, will once again be co-located with FESPA Global Print Expo, enabling brand owners and communications professionals to explore opportunities beyond print.

Neil Felton, CEO of FESPA comments: “Our audiences have told us that they need access to hands-on product demonstrations and to participate in face-to-face meetings with multiple suppliers to support their recovery, and they see FESPA Global Print Expo as a key milestone in their forward planning. Taking into account all information currently available to us, we’re re-launching FESPA 2021 this autumn with confidence that we can offer participants a live event that takes all possible health and safety precautions, while still fulfilling their key expectations of a FESPA show as an interactive, multisensory experience.”

The event website at www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com offers the latest event information and updates regarding the health and safety measures that will be implemented at the show. Visitors can also access the full exhibitor list, an interactive floor plan, and latest exhibitor product information, technical content and videos via FESPA’s online showroom.

Registration for FESPA Global Print Expo 2021 and European Sign Expo 2021 is now open here. Entry to the event is free for members of a FESPA national Association or FESPA Direct. The cost of entry is €50.00 for non FESPA members who pre-register before 12th October 2021 using code FESM101.