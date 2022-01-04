Here Are the Winners of the 4th Annual Rising Stars Awards

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE six winners of the fourth annual Screen Printing Rising Stars Awards, which shine a light on emerging talent in the specialty graphics industry. The honorees – all of whom are age 35 or younger – were chosen based on their professional accomplishments, fresh thinking, contributions toward industry advancement, commitment to excellence, and impact on their organizations. They are proven leaders, share an enthusiasm for print, and possess an eagerness to push the boundaries beyond the status quo.

Read about each of the 2021 winners:

Tim Cantu

Danielle Diarbakerly

Lee Stuart

Brendan Roberts

Justin Vu

Josh Whitlow

Advertisement