Connect with us

Rising Stars Awards

Here Are the Winners of the 4th Annual Rising Stars Awards

Six young pros in the specialty graphics industry signal the future.
mm

Published

15 hours ago

on

Here Are the Winners of the 4th Annual Rising Stars Awards

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE six winners of the fourth annual Screen Printing Rising Stars Awards, which shine a light on emerging talent in the specialty graphics industry. The honorees – all of whom are age 35 or younger – were chosen based on their professional accomplishments, fresh thinking, contributions toward industry advancement, commitment to excellence, and impact on their organizations. They are proven leaders, share an enthusiasm for print, and possess an eagerness to push the boundaries beyond the status quo.

Read about each of the 2021 winners:

Here Are the Winners of the 4th Annual Rising Stars AwardsTim Cantu

 

 

 

 

 

 

Here Are the Winners of the 4th Annual Rising Stars AwardsDanielle Diarbakerly

 

 

 

 

 

 

Here Are the Winners of the 4th Annual Rising Stars AwardsLee Stuart

 

 

 

 

 

 

Here Are the Winners of the 4th Annual Rising Stars AwardsBrendan Roberts

 

 

 

 

 

 

Here Are the Winners of the 4th Annual Rising Stars AwardsJustin Vu

 

 

 

 

 

 

Here Are the Winners of the 4th Annual Rising Stars AwardsJosh Whitlow

Advertisement

Related Topics:

click to Comment(Comment)
mm

Adrienne Palmer is the editor-in-chief of Screen Printing and Big Picture.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.

Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two

Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.

Promoted Headlines

Most Popular