Printing United Expo to Feature “Ink Your Future” Day

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — Printing United Alliance and the Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation (PGSF) are pleased to present “Ink Your Future,” a special day dedicated to the future of the industry being held during Printing United Expo on Thurs., Oct. 20 in Las Vegas during Printing United Expo.

Printing United Expo takes place Oct. 19-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center where the industry will reunite for the first time collectively across all segments together under one roof. Students can register for the event using this link to receive free access to the event using code STUDENTDAY.

“We are proud to partner with PGSF in our likeminded mission in supporting the future of the printing industry,” says Ford Bowers, CEO, Printing United Alliance. “If ever there was a time and venue for those looking to learn more about what our industry has to offer, as well as have a live look at the technology running live, that is this October in Las Vegas. With the entirety of the community together under one roof, students and those looking for a career in the graphic arts will have ample opportunities to make valuable connections.”

“Ink Your Future” – A Day for Education

During this dedicated day of the three-day Expo, students, educational institutions, and those working toward a career in printing and graphic arts will enjoy free admission, guided tours of the show floor, the chance to meet with industry leaders and view live demonstrations of new products and solutions, attend a special keynote presentation, and more.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for students to experience the many aspects of graphic communications in one day,” said Dianne Bullas, Operations Director with PGSF. “At the Expo, students will see the technology first hand in packaging, wide format, digital printing, apparel, labeling and more. Students interested in or already pursuing a career in graphic communications, will meet industry leaders, ask questions, and make connections.”

Nearly 700 exhibitors from around the world occupying one million square feet have signed on to join the largest event in printing this year. Leaders in the commercial, digital, apparel, digital textile, packaging, mailing and fulfillment, and graphics/wide-format spaces will run live demonstrations of their solutions, many award-winning, throughout the highly anticipated live event. To learn more, visit printingunited.com.

For More Information and Questions About “Ink Your Future“

For questions or more information about “Ink Your Future,” contact Amanda L. Kliegl, VP PR, Printing United Alliance: [email protected], or Dianne Bullas, operations director, PGSF: [email protected].