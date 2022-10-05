Printing United Alliance Appoints 2023 Board of Directors

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA – Printing United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the U.S., today announces the newest members of the association’s board of directors for the coming year. Comprising the foremost leaders in the printing industry, the 2023 board — with extensive insight and expertise — will continue to advise on Printing United Alliance’s mission in providing unparalleled industry education, training, events, EHS and HR support, economics, research, and more, to members and the industry at large.

“The leadership and vision of the board of directors have positioned the Alliance as the most influential organization in the North American printing community,” says Ford Bowers, CEO, Printing United Alliance. “The growth of the Expo, its media presence, the extension of membership to all segments of printing, and its continued work on the legislative front, have put us at the forefront of being able to address the larger issues facing our industry. I look forward to working with them this year and applaud their service and devotion to the industry.”

The 2023 Printing United Alliance board of directors are:

Chair, Michael Marcian, CEO, Corporate Communications Group

First Vice Chair, Dean DeMarco, senior VP temporary displays, Rapid Displays

Second Vice Chair, Brooke Hamilton, president & CEO, NPI

Treasurer, Lane Hickey-Wiggins, president & CEO, Douglass Screen Printers dba DPRINT

Secretary, Brian Hite, principal, co-founder, Image Options

Immediate Past Chair, Christopher Bernat, principal, Print Mannschaft

Chair of Chair's Advisory Council, Paul Cousineau, principal, Cousineau Consulting

Associate Vice Chair, Scott Schinlever, COO, Global Inkjet Business, EFI

Director, Brian Adam, president, Olympus Group

Director, Andrew Bullock, partner, Spanner

Director, Roger Chamberlain, assistant VP, Administrative Services & Facilities, The Cincinnati Insurance Company

Director, Chris Feryn, president, Premier Press

Director, Jack Frank, Color Process Manager North America, Multi Packaging Solutions Division, WestRock

Director, Jecka Glasman, chief commercial officer, Kornit Digital

Director, Jaime Herand, VP of graphic operations, Orbus Exhibit & Display Group*

Director, Brian Keith, senior program manager, print manufacturing & color management, packaging and content, Microsoft

Director, Michael Magerl, president, Trabon

Director, Timothy Saur, managing director North America, Durst Image Technology US (Durst North America)

Director, Elaine Scrima, VP of operations, GSP Companies

Director, Danny Sweem, CEO, M&R Printing Equipment

Director, Michael Wagner, COO, Butler Technologies

Director, Tim Williams, chief customer officer, CreateMe Technologies

Director, Tom Wittenberg, large format industry relations and events manager, North America, HP Inc.*

Ex Officio, Ford Bowers, CEO, Printing United Alliance

In his newly elected chair position, Marcian says, “I am proud to have been part of the group that led the merger of Specialty Graphic Imaging Association and Printing Industries of America, which resulted in the formation of Printing United Alliance. I am excited by the unification of an organization that really speaks to the needs of the industry. When you factor in events like Printing United Expo, education, government affairs, and other important services, the Alliance is a single source for businesses. I’m humbled that the organization trusts me to chair something so important.”

Printing United Alliance board members meet regularly to provide insight on a range of initiatives and community-building activities, serve as a source for new initiatives, and provide perspective from their respective long-standing roles in the industry.

To learn more about Printing United Alliance, become a member, or get involved, visit printing.org.

*Indicates new board member.