Screen Printer Signs Second College Football Quarterback to NIL Deal

The shop has reached a five-figure deal with Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall.
Custom apparel printer Native Sons (Myrtle Beach, SC) has struck its second NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deal with a college football quarterback, this time inking a one-year, five-figure contract with Coastal Carolina signal-caller Grayson McCall.

The partnership calls for Native Sons to develop an exclusive line of apparel with the quarterback. The deal was facilitated by McCall’s representation at Executive Sports Management, a sports marketing agency.

Along with the apparel, McCall – the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and a dark-horse candidate for this year’s Heisman Trophy – will be an ambassador for the screen printer and make appearances throughout the year at Native Sons events.

“With Coastal Carolina being right in our backyard, it’s a natural fit for us and it will give the CCU fan base the opportunity to purchase apparel designed by a player they know and love. We’ve created some really fun designs,” says Steve Taylor, president of Native Sons.

McCall joins Luke Doty, a quarterback at the University of South Carolina, as a Native Sons spokesperson. Doty signed a multi-year NIL deal with the apparel company in 2021.

Native Sons’ website includes an NIL application form for athletes who are interested in forging a partnership with the print shop. “Our focus is on student athletes who exhibit character, a positive attitude, give back to their communities, and have a flair for style and fun,” the company says.

