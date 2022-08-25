Headlines
Screen Printer Signs Second College Football Quarterback to NIL Deal
The shop has reached a five-figure deal with Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall.
Custom apparel printer Native Sons (Myrtle Beach, SC) has struck its second NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deal with a college football quarterback, this time inking a one-year, five-figure contract with Coastal Carolina signal-caller Grayson McCall.
The partnership calls for Native Sons to develop an exclusive line of apparel with the quarterback. The deal was facilitated by McCall’s representation at Executive Sports Management, a sports marketing agency.
Along with the apparel, McCall – the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year and a dark-horse candidate for this year’s Heisman Trophy – will be an ambassador for the screen printer and make appearances throughout the year at Native Sons events.
“With Coastal Carolina being right in our backyard, it’s a natural fit for us and it will give the CCU fan base the opportunity to purchase apparel designed by a player they know and love. We’ve created some really fun designs,” says Steve Taylor, president of Native Sons.
McCall joins Luke Doty, a quarterback at the University of South Carolina, as a Native Sons spokesperson. Doty signed a multi-year NIL deal with the apparel company in 2021.Advertisement
Native Sons’ website includes an NIL application form for athletes who are interested in forging a partnership with the print shop. “Our focus is on student athletes who exhibit character, a positive attitude, give back to their communities, and have a flair for style and fun,” the company says.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone's DTG Training Academy virtual event.
