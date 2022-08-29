Headlines
Promo Apparel Supplier Shuts Down
The company has not stated a reason for its closure.
Tri-Mountain (Irwindale, CA), a supplier of promotional apparel, has closed its doors after nearly 30 years in business.
The company first informed clients of its closure on Aug. 16. It also announced on its website and Facebook page that it would cease operations, but didn’t state a reason. Screen Printing placed a call to Tri-Mountain that was not immediately returned.
“Since starting Tri-Mountain in 1993, we’ve had the honor and privilege of earning your business and support,” the company said in the Facebook announcement. “We cannot fully express our gratitude for the opportunities to work with you over the decades. Our team of dedicated employees will continue to service your account through this closing period.”
The company said it’s expecting increased call levels throughout the next few weeks and asked clients to allow for longer response times.
Clients with accounting-related questions should contact (800) 824-6464, ext. 103 or email [email protected]
