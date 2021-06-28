Screen Printers, Have You Ever Sent an Employee Away for Training?

EMPLOYEE TRAINING CAN HELP your staff learn specific knowledge or skills to improve performance in their current roles. Training can include orientation, onboarding, technical skills development, soft skills development, products and services training, quality training, safety training, and team training.

We asked our Brain Squad:

Have you ever sent an employee away for training?

While screen printers are understandably focused on profitability in the pandemic’s wake, many are also looking beyond their balance sheets. Read below for industry training ideas from your peers.

Ryonet Screen Printing class in Portland. Learned a lot! — Christine Geronimo, Midnight Supply Company, Seattle, Washington I generally send them to one of our vendor shops to learn more techniques and problem-solving skills. — Joshua Rogers, Grunt Style, Carol Stream, Illinois Manager training: How to manage staff. — Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Traces Screen Printing, Waterloo, Ontario I currently do not send employees out for training due to COVID and cost. This is something I would like to start doing. — Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse, Huntingtown, Maryland Usually just ISS show seminars. — Rick Poore, Shirts101, Lincoln, Nebraska Brother GTX DTG Training in Peachtree City, Georgia. The result was good; he learned a few key things. — Chris Schultz, IT Sportswear & Promotions, Augusta, Georgia We do a lot of in-house training (apprentice program) and would love to send them to training, but we are isolated and cost/investment to send for industry specific for short term employees too much. — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing, Royston, British Columbia Printing United Alliance – Continuous Improvement conference. (CI) — Edward Cooke, ECI Screen Print, Watertown, Connecticut They loved the practical training and learned how to use the software better and more efficiently. Motivated them to work smarter. They felt privileged that we invested in them. — Juke Leman, International Coatings, Cerritos, California Yes, I have sent employees away for training. At tradeshows, at manufacturers, and at on-location classes. I’ve also brought in experts to each and mentor. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting, Mesa, Arizona We have gone primarily to the ISS show in Long Beach in the past. The results vary depending on how well we chose the classes, but for the most part I’d say it’s a positive experience, where we try new things when we return. — Tyler Peyus, Interform Graphics, Centerville, Utah Classes at tradeshows. — Bill Bischoff, Bischoff Design/Atomic Tees, Modesto, California There are no places for training. — Eric Solomon, Night Owls, Houston, Texas Spray seminar in Toledo, Ohio. — Michael McCall, Chattanooga Labeling Systems, Chattanooga, Tennessee