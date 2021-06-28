Buzz Session
Screen Printers, Have You Ever Sent an Employee Away for Training?
Our Brain Squad members share how they’ve helped their staff grow with new learning opportunities.
EMPLOYEE TRAINING CAN HELP your staff learn specific knowledge or skills to improve performance in their current roles. Training can include orientation, onboarding, technical skills development, soft skills development, products and services training, quality training, safety training, and team training.
We asked our Brain Squad:
Have you ever sent an employee away for training?
While screen printers are understandably focused on profitability in the pandemic’s wake, many are also looking beyond their balance sheets. Read below for industry training ideas from your peers.
Can you add anything to the list? Feel free to comment below with your own thoughts.
- Ryonet Screen Printing class in Portland. Learned a lot! — Christine Geronimo, Midnight Supply Company, Seattle, Washington
- I generally send them to one of our vendor shops to learn more techniques and problem-solving skills. — Joshua Rogers, Grunt Style, Carol Stream, Illinois
- Manager training: How to manage staff. — Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Traces Screen Printing, Waterloo, Ontario
- I currently do not send employees out for training due to COVID and cost. This is something I would like to start doing. — Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse, Huntingtown, Maryland
- Usually just ISS show seminars. — Rick Poore, Shirts101, Lincoln, Nebraska
- Brother GTX DTG Training in Peachtree City, Georgia. The result was good; he learned a few key things. — Chris Schultz, IT Sportswear & Promotions, Augusta, Georgia
- We do a lot of in-house training (apprentice program) and would love to send them to training, but we are isolated and cost/investment to send for industry specific for short term employees too much. — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing, Royston, British Columbia
- Printing United Alliance – Continuous Improvement conference. (CI) — Edward Cooke, ECI Screen Print, Watertown, Connecticut
- They loved the practical training and learned how to use the software better and more efficiently. Motivated them to work smarter. They felt privileged that we invested in them. — Juke Leman, International Coatings, Cerritos, California
- Yes, I have sent employees away for training. At tradeshows, at manufacturers, and at on-location classes. I’ve also brought in experts to each and mentor. — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting, Mesa, Arizona
- We have gone primarily to the ISS show in Long Beach in the past. The results vary depending on how well we chose the classes, but for the most part I’d say it’s a positive experience, where we try new things when we return. — Tyler Peyus, Interform Graphics, Centerville, Utah
- Classes at tradeshows. — Bill Bischoff, Bischoff Design/Atomic Tees, Modesto, California
- There are no places for training. — Eric Solomon, Night Owls, Houston, Texas
- Spray seminar in Toledo, Ohio. — Michael McCall, Chattanooga Labeling Systems, Chattanooga, Tennessee
What’s the Brain Squad?
If you’re the owner or top manager of a U.S.screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-print pros. Sign up here.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Andy MacDougall with Renaissance Woman Gemma Monostereo
Equipment Zones Hires Geoff Baxter as Business Development Manager
Screen Printers, Have You Ever Sent an Employee Away for Training?
Screen Saver Podcast: Support Local Artists
Exile Technologies Spyder III Computer-to-Screen System
Madeira USA Polyester Metallic CR Embroidery Thread
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Podcasts4 months ago
Screen Saver Podcast: Branding
-
Case Studies4 months ago
Molly Baz Knows How to Sell a Brand
-
Best of the Business4 months ago
Cracking New Markets: Promotional Products
-
Thomas Trimingham4 months ago
How to Choose Between Digital Printing and Screen Printing
-
Screen Printing4 months ago
Join the Screen Printing Mentorship Project!
-
Marshall Atkinson3 months ago
Six Strategic Steps Toward Trying New Things
-
Podcasts2 months ago
Andy MacDougall Talks Biosensors, Electrochemistry
-
Andy MacDougall3 months ago
Screen Printers Fight Against COVID-19