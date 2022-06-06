Headlines
Screen Printing Company Sues US Postal Service
After the Postal Service seized boxes of merchandise with political messaging, the shop is alleging its Fourth Amendment rights were violated.
Movement Ink (Oakland, CA) has filed a lawsuit against the US Postal Service for seizing shipments of masks with messaging that supported the Black Lives Matter movement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder in May 2020, NBC News reports.
The masks were being shipped to Minneapolis, St. Louis, New York City and Washington, DC, when four boxes containing about 500 masks each were seized, delaying their shipment by more than 24 hours, the article says.
The lawsuit alleges that the Postal Service violated the shop’s Fourth Amendment rights by seizing the boxes without probable cause or a warrant. It also suggests Movement Ink’s First Amendent right was infringed upon.
Shop owner René Quiñonez told the outlet that the seizure negatively impacted his business.
“When there’s an organization or a company that now has a reputation for being a target of law enforcement, people don’t want to do business with them,” Quiñonez said. “Even the people that are like-minded, that know that there are fundamental flaws in the way that we address things, they need to protect their interests. So we lost business.”
For its part, the Postal Service claimed in June 2020 that the parcels “were detained solely because the external physical characteristics of the parcels were consistent with parcels in other non-related instances that were confirmed to contain nonmailable matter, specifically controlled substances.”Advertisement
Read more at NBC News.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Screen Printing Company Sues US Postal Service
Sun Chemical to Increase Prices in North America
Screen Saver Podcast: Print Girl Mafia
The How-To Guide for Selling Your Screen Printing Shop
Screen Printer Acquires Sports-Focused Print Shop
Apparel Printer Relocates HQ, Triples Square Footage
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
True Tales4 weeks ago
Screen Printer Nearly Quits After Dirty Underwear Job
-
Shop Management2 weeks ago
The How-To Guide for Selling Your Screen Printing Shop
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
Screen Printer Acquires Sports-Focused Print Shop
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe Silkscreen Painting Sells for $195 Million
-
Articles3 weeks ago
Screen Printing with Puff Ink: Weighing Pros vs. Cons
-
Headlines4 days ago
Apparel Printer Relocates HQ, Triples Square Footage
-
Expert Perspectives3 weeks ago
Screen Shop Successfully Launches Local Merch Program
-
Photo Gallery5 days ago
21 Photos from the ROQ Adventure Summit