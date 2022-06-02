Headlines
Apparel Printer Relocates HQ, Triples Square Footage
With shops in 22 states, the company is looking to ramp up hiring.
Underground Printing (Ypsilanti, MI) has moved its headquarters from Ann Arbor, MI to a larger facility in nearby Ypsilanti.
The new headquarters is 172,000 square feet, more than three times larger than the former facility, and has the capacity to house about 1600 staff members. The bigger digs will allow the apparel printer to increase hiring and production, the company said in a blog post.
Speaking with All About Ann Arbor, co-founders Rishi Narayan and Ryan Gregg said they wanted to stay in the Ann Arbor area, but that it was difficult to find facilities between 100,000 and 150,000 square feet.
With the lease on their old facility set to expire, they seized the opportunity. “We took a big, big step and we’re really excited about it because we don’t have to think about space for growth hopefully for a while now,” Narayan said.
Underground Printing was started in 2001 by Gregg and Narayan while they attended the University of Michigan.Advertisement
