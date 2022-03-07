Podcasts
Screen Saver Podcast: Purchasing a Screen Shop
Brandi Schieber shares her journey of buying a screen printing business with no industry experience.
IN THIS EPISODE, Adrienne Palmer chats with Brandi Schieber about the process of purchasing an already well-established business, making it your own, and continuing its success.
ABOUT THIS PODCAST: The podcast that takes you inside the world of screen printing, straight from the shop floor. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, connects with screen printers from around the globe to help you grow your business.
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
