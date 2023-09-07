The Laws of Attraction: Finding and Retaining Employees

HAVING A GREAT team around you is the holy grail of ownership. In fact, the extent to which team shapes a company’s growth trajectory is a major theme to emerge from my connections with different shops around the world.

However, building a great team is not something you can easily check off your list, then move on to the next thing. Attracting and retaining skilled, motivated employees requires continually strategizing about roles, incentives, growth opportunities and more to ensure your company is an appealing place to work. And yet, a flood of applications is by no means guaranteed, even after you’ve done the work. This brings us to our first law of attraction:

1. Be a Proactive Promoter

The first thing to look at is how you market to your prospects, who in this case are your future employees. From the outside in, do you look like a good place to work? If any of the following hold true, the answer is likely “yes.”

Job descriptions are clear. Clearly outlining responsibilities and expectations is critical to attracting candidates who understand and are genuinely interested in the role. Showcase that role’s USP (unique selling profile). Think about why you would take the role if the roles were reversed.

2. Establish Structured Training

What does offering longevity look like on paper to someone you want to hire? What does it look like to the catcher who has not changed positions in far too long? Providing a foundation for growth ensures they will see your company not as a steppingstone, but a place to build a long-term career. A good foundation is likely to include:

Comprehensive onboarding. Develop a structured onboarding process that introduces new employees to the company’s values, processes, and safety protocols right away. Establish who you are a s a company, and present that as part of establishing who you want your employees to be. Company size doesn’t matter – your core identity shouldn’t depend on whether you’re a 1-person show or 500 people deep.

“Making your company an appealing place to build a career is a long-term investment. You have to put forth the effort you expect from your team.”

3. Foster a Rewarding Culture

Culture is just a byproduct of the things you do consistently. If you consistently run your shop like a circus – stressed out, disorganized – then that’s the type of team you are creating and fostering. Retention is likely to drop, as are quality and performance metrics. If you’re consistently focused, purpose-driven, and willing to listen, your team will step up when you need them. Either way, the leader sets the tone of the crew. Also keep in mind that few things work better for attraction and retention than others knowing you have the “it” factor when it comes to company culture. What does a good company look like on paper? New hires and prospects are likely to be attracted to the following:

Open communication. Transparency ensures honest feedback between management and employees, allowing for feedback, suggestions, and addressing concerns. Transparency is key to a productive environment. It ensures honest feedback, and that employees’ concerns are addressed. It’s the difference between employees who want to work for you, and employees who are there only to collect a paycheck. Morning meetings and weekly updates can help keep things open and respectful for all.

All of this requires work. However, making your company an appealing place to build a career is a long-term investment. You have to put forth the effort you expect from your team for the long run. After all, you’re all in this boat together, and your success is a direct result of the team’s empowerment along the way.

