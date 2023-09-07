Editor's Note
A New Chapter
Editor-in-chief Adrienne Palmer says goodbye to Screen Printing magazine.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
A New Chapter
The Laws of Attraction: Finding and Retaining Employees
LED Curing Boosts Efficiency, Sustainability
Custom Apparel Without The Busywork
Screen Printing Recognized in B2B Journalism Awards
Can Screen Printing Save the Bees?
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Inbox3 weeks ago
What Services Outside of Screen Printing Generate Revenue for Your Business?
-
Press Releases3 weeks ago
Streetwear “Side Hustle” Earns Riches for Rocker
-
Events4 weeks ago
WB/WEEK Demystifies Water-Based Printing
-
Special Reports + Analysis3 weeks ago
Custom Apparel Without The Busywork
-
Press Releases3 weeks ago
HIX Corporation Adds to Sales and Marketing Team
-
Press Releases2 weeks ago
Screen Printing Recognized in B2B Journalism Awards
-
Special Reports + Analysis3 weeks ago
Succession Planning
-
Andy MacDougall1 week ago
Can Screen Printing Save the Bees?