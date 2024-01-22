Editor's Note
Meet Our New Editor-in-Chief
Veteran industry media figure Marcia Derryberry is ready to help you boost your business.
IT’S ME, MARCIA DERRYBERRY, your new editor-in chief. I know many of you from my 35 years’ of industry experience with Impressions magazine and the Impressions Expo (ISS — formerly the Imprinted Sportswear Shows. And there’s tons of you I am dying to get to know. I am beyond thrilled to be driving the editorial direction of this esteemed publication, which has been faithfully serving the screen printing industry for more than 70 years.
While I’m not here to overhaul the editorial direction Screen Printing magazine has built with its multiple editorial awards and years of providing vital technical and trend information, I’m looking to expand on these topics to help you take your business to the next level. We’ll still be running articles by the regular columnists you’ve come to know and love as well as adding some new voices to add their perspective on important topics. In fact, we’ll have least seven members of the Academy of Screen and Digital Printing Technology contributing in addition to offering new insights from experts in the field you may not have heard of yet.
I'd love to hear your feedback; whether that be comments, suggestions, or ideas … so please share your thoughts. My email is marcia.derryberry@screenprintingmag.com. Shoot me a note and I'm here to listen and put things into action.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
