Editor's Note

Meet Our New Editor-in-Chief

Veteran industry media figure Marcia Derryberry is ready to help you boost your business.
2 days ago

IT’S ME, MARCIA DERRYBERRY, your new editor-in chief. I know many of you from my 35 years’ of industry experience with Impressions magazine and the Impressions Expo (ISS — formerly the Imprinted Sportswear Shows. And there’s tons of you I am dying to get to know. I am beyond thrilled to be driving the editorial direction of this esteemed publication, which has been faithfully serving the screen printing industry for more than 70 years.

While I’m not here to overhaul the editorial direction Screen Printing magazine has built with its multiple editorial awards and years of providing vital technical and trend information, I’m looking to expand on these topics to help you take your business to the next level. We’ll still be running articles by the regular columnists you’ve come to know and love as well as adding some new voices to add their perspective on important topics. In fact, we’ll have least seven members of the Academy of Screen and Digital Printing Technology contributing in addition to offering new insights from experts in the field you may not have heard of yet.

I’d love to hear your feedback; whether that be comments, suggestions, or ideas … so please share your thoughts. My email is marcia.derryberry@screenprintingmag.com. Shoot me a note and I’m here to listen and put things into action.

Meet Our New Editor-in-Chief

