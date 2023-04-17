Do Screen Printers Donate Used Equipment to Schools or Other Print Shops?
Your peers explain what they do with surplus resources.
QUESTION:
Do you donate used equipment to schools or other print shops?
No: 62%
- We give lots of remnant ink away regularly, and when we sell used equipment, it’s usually at fire sale prices. We haven’t donated any equipment that I can recall. We do like to hang onto anything that could come in useful or provide backup redundancy. — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints
- When we’re done with our equipment, it no longer has any value, except for scrap. — John Wilhelmsen, Distinct Impression
- We haven’t done this yet, but it’s on our list this year. Historically, we’ve been bad about saving old equipment for “just in case” use. We have learned that’s a huge mistake. I’d rather donate it to schools or some young talent wanting to start their own business. — Jessica Tillery, All Quality Graphics
Yes: 38%
- We donated a 4-color manual press to a vocational school I attended 30 years ago. I go back to the class yearly to speak with the graphics students and serve on the school’s advisory board. — Jim Heiser, Bullseye Activewear
- We have a store here that supports the circular economy called Austin Creative Reuse and have donated some unneeded equipment to them. — Ian Graham, Feels So Good
- I’m active in our local Career Technology Center. I was their graphic design teacher. I send supplies we don’t use, arrange field trips to our facility, and work side-by-side with their educators and administrators to properly prepare students for the workforce. By donating the equipment and supplies I receive a light tax credit and, most importantly, a nice reputation in the community. — Ron Augelli, Talk Shirty to Me
- My shop started with a donation of equipment from a friend who owned a shop, so I’m happy to pay it forward. — Matthew Pierrot, GetBOLD – T-shirt Printing and Embroidery
- We have helped several operations who are building print studios to service First Nations and other artists interested in screen printing. These are in other regions outside of our community. We also help local schools with materials and surplus equipment. — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing
What’s the Brain Squad?
If you’re the owner or top manager of a U.S.screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-print pros. Sign up here.
