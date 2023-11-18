Screen Printers Don’t Seem to Like Emailing Their Customers
Do You or Don’t You: However, those who send external newsletters have good reason for doing so.
QUESTION:
Do you send an external newsletter to customers and prospects?
Yes: 22%
- It’s a good way to seed future work and let everyone know what we can do. — Shannon McKinnon, aisle6ix
- Yes, but we are very infrequent. I know I need to get better at consistent and relevant newsletters. — Matthew Pierrot, GetBOLD
- Yes, but we haven’t started doing this on a regular basis. — Maude Swearingen, Fully Promoted Arbutus
- Email marketing is a major part of our business. We are constantly communicating with our customers via email with daily updates and weekly newsletters. — Steven Farag, Campus Ink
- Our newsletter is mostly focused on our retail line, but we do promote commercial printing there occasionally. — Ian Graham, Feels So Good
No: 78%
- We used to, but due to limited bandwidth, we have failed to deliver a newsletter the past 2 years. — Jessica Tillery, All Quality Graphics
- We used to but discovered that our list of people it went to was very small. It was time consuming coming up with the content and I decided to put effort towards others things that would move the needle more. I plan to do it again in the future. — Joe Ortinau, Ortinau Art
- We have never done any marketing or sales. — John Wilhelmson, Distinct Impression
- I personally don’t read the newsletters I get from our distributors. Why would my clients feel any different? If there is something important to say, it is usually targeted directly to the clients who need to hear it with a personal touch. — Ryan Toney, P&M Apparel
