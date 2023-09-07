60% of Surveyed Screen Printers Accept Walk-Ins
Do You or Don’t You: While some apparel decorators invite all comers, others relish the time they’ve saved by keeping their doors closed.
QUESTION:
Do you accept walk-ins?
Yes: 60%
- Yes. However, we discourage it. We’ve removed promotional window wraps and light-up signage in an effort to be more incognito and avoid walk-ins. — Jessica Tillery, All Quality Graphics
- We want to be available to everyone. Everyone deserves a chance to be heard. — Ian Graham, Fine Southern Gentlemen
- Yes, but we don’t encourage it. If people find us, they were looking –a kind of self-selection process. [It] doesn’t always work. — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing
- The person who walks in has gone to the most trouble to get a quote or job done … they are a serious customer, most likely. — Tracey Johnston-Aldworth, Traces Screen Printing
- We do, but prefer appointments over walk-ins. Most tend to be a lot of time spent for very little if any return. — Dee Reeve, The E. B. Wood Group
- It does not happen often, but we do get a couple each month. — John Wilhelmsen, Distinct Impression
No: 40%
- We are very busy catering to our clientele, and each step in the process is very important. We direct them to our online data entry area to answer the questions we need to put an order together. Appointments are strongly required, but there is always an exception. — Ron Augelli, Talk Shirty to Me
- Like many shops, we moved away from accepting walk-ins and instead opted for an appointment-based system. Our company uses Calendly to allow clients to conveniently schedule a phone call, video chat, or request an in-person meeting. This way, we have time to vet the prospective client and learn more about who they are and if we are mutually a good fit for each other. Walk-ins can be extremely disruptive to “business as usual” if you’re not specifically set up for accommodating visitors. — Andrew Monteyne, All-County Apparel
- This is not a hard no. Our front signage reads, “Visits by appointment only.” In our area, walk-ins have never yielded any quality business. — Scott Garnett, King Screen
- I do not want to be known unless you are in the know. — Chris Wachowiak, Ronin Branding
- We used to accept walk-ins. We shut the doors for about a year during the pandemic and realized we were just as busy but with fewer time burglars. When we opened the doors again we started tracking which walk-ins placed orders – turns out almost none. So we locked the door again with a notice saying “showroom by appointment only.” Way better! — Matthew Pierrot, GetBOLD – T-shirt Printing and Embroidery
- We’re a true business-to-business company. — Robert Francis, ScreenPrintPlus
- We are by appointment only except for order pickups. — Shawn LaFave, North Georgia Promotions
Describe your level of “contactability”
What’s the Brain Squad?
If you’re the owner or top manager of a U.S.screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-print pros. Sign up here.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET'S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert.
A New Chapter
The Laws of Attraction: Finding and Retaining Employees
LED Curing Boosts Efficiency, Sustainability
Custom Apparel Without The Busywork
Screen Printing Recognized in B2B Journalism Awards
Can Screen Printing Save the Bees?
