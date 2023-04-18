HanesBrands Launches PrintNow Technology for DTG Printing

(PRESS RELEASE) WINSTON-SALEM, NC — Hanes Branded Printwear today announced the launch of its breakthrough PrintNOW technology, a game-changing advancement in direct-to-garment (DTG) printing that makes the new Hanes Perfect Pre-treat Tee ready to print right out of the box. PrintNOW technology cuts DTG production time by approximately 40 percent, eliminating the need for printers to apply pre-treat.

“We are transforming how printers handle DTG printing, streamlining the process in significant ways,” said Rachel Newman, vice president and general manager of Hanes Activewear. “DTG with PrintNOW is truly direct-to-garment right out of the box. As a result, this innovation saves printers time and money, two big wins for printers trying to deliver quality printed apparel to their customers efficiently.”

PrintNOW technology has several benefits for printers, including:

It eliminates human error – treatment is already evenly applied across the entire surface of the garment.

The tee comes ready to print anywhere on the garment – front, back, neck, sleeves.

It reduces overhead costs associated with pre-treating.

It trims three minutes per shirt from the traditional DTG process.

The savings and efficiencies allow printers to scale their output volume and grow their business.

“The Hanes Pre-treat Tee is a great option,” said Ed Levy, director of software technologies and marketing for Hirsch, which sells both Epson and Brother printers. “A fully pre-treat T-shirt reduces the labor and consumable costs associated with the DTG process, especially for multi-location prints.”

The Hanes Perfect Pre-treat Tee (Style # 498PT) ticks all the boxes for an “ideal” tee – made with U.S. grown, ring-spun cotton; lightweight fabric with a soft drape; a modern, semi-fitted silhouette; and unisex sizing. It’s available in sizes S-3X in Black, White, Navy, and Smoke Gray.

“I love how the Hanes Perfect Pre-Treat tee shows off vibrant colors,” said Tracey Carothers, owner of Big Frog Custom T-shirts and More in Dunwoody, Georgia. “We tested the black tee first, and our logo just pops off the shirt – soft to the touch and fast to print. We’ve had several people want to buy that t-shirt because it’s so pretty with very high contrast and bright colors.”

For more information about Hanes Perfect Pre-treat Tee, contact HanesBrands Printwear at 800-685-7557 or [email protected]. For more information about HanesBrands’ commitment to sustainability, visit www.HBIsustains.com. Follow @brandwear_united on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality, and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, launched aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.