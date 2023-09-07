Here Are the Winners of the 2023 Women In Screen Printing Awards
These six women in the screen printing industry are making an impact inside and outside the shop.
CONGRATULATIONS TO THE six winners of our fourth annual Women in Screen Printing competition. These women are leaders at businesses that provide screen printing services as a primary function. All serving in prominent positions, including founder, president, and owner, these women excel in and improve the industry by demonstrating exceptional leadership, progressive responsibility, and community awareness. Winners were chosen by the Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board, which is comprised of 17 industry experts. Nominators highlighted candidates’ leadership, community involvement, mentorship, certifications, and more.
The winners will be recognized at Printing United Expo in Atlanta on Thursday, October 19 at 4 p.m. in the Future State Theater.
Congratulations to our winners:
- NIKKI BOWEN
Co-owner | Cotton Street Apparel, Winston Salem, North Carolina
- DEANNA SMITH
Co-Owner | N the Zone Ink, Bend, Oregon
- SHYANNE HALL
Lead Ink Mechanic | Wear Your Spirit Warehouse | Huntington, MD
- TINA BRUMLEVE
Co-Owner | Designs Unlimited, Inc., Teutopolis, Illinois
- CHESSIE ROSIER-PARKER
Director | Squeegee & Ink Ltd., Newbury, Berkshire, United Kingdom
- CHRISTY SHELLENBERGER
Owner | Snatch & Run, Fort Mill, South Carolina
The Women in Screen Printing Awards are sponsored exclusively by ROQ.US.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
