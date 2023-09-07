Connect with us

Here Are the Winners of the 2023 Women In Screen Printing Awards

These six women in the screen printing industry are making an impact inside and outside the shop.

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE six winners of our fourth annual Women in Screen Printing competition. These women are leaders at businesses that provide screen printing services as a primary function. All serving in prominent positions, including founder, president, and owner, these women excel in and improve the industry by demonstrating exceptional leadership, progressive responsibility, and community awareness. Winners were chosen by the Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board, which is comprised of 17 industry experts. Nominators highlighted candidates’ leadership, community involvement, mentorship, certifications, and more.

The winners will be recognized at Printing United Expo in Atlanta on Thursday, October 19 at 4 p.m. in the Future State Theater.

Congratulations to our winners:

The Women in Screen Printing Awards are sponsored exclusively by ROQ.US.

mm

