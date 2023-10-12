Webinars/Videos
Throwback to the 2022 Women In Screen Printing Awards
A ROQ.US video of last year’s awards highlights what it will look like to anoint six more industry leaders at this year’s Printing United Expo in Atlanta.
Every year, Screen Printing magazine recognizes six standout female industry leaders at businesses that provide screen printing services as a primary function. All serve in prominent positions, including founder, president, and owner, these women excel in and improve the industry by demonstrating exceptional leadership, progressive responsibility, and community awareness. Winners were chosen by the Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board, which is comprised of 17 industry experts. Nominators highlighted candidates’ leadership, community involvement, mentorship, certifications, and more.
Courtesy of ROQ.US, the exclusive sponsor of the awards, this video is a throwback to the inspiring moments from last year’s awards ceremony as we eagerly await the celebration of this year’s honorees next week at Printing United Expo in Atlanta.
We encourage you to watch the full ceremony, and we look forward to having you join us in honoring the newest class of industry leaders at 4 p.m. Thursday, October 19 at the Future State Theater. In addition to the Women in Screen Printing Awards, we’ll celebrate the winners of sister publication Big Picture’s Women in Wide Format Awards. See you there!
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
