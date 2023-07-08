Webinars/Videos
Members of The Mentorship Project Discuss Hiring a Production Manager
Bruce Ackerman and Steven Farag interview Billy McDevitt on the PrintHustlers Podcast.
PRINTAVO’S PRINTHUSTLERS Podcast “brings the best and brightest in the custom printing industry together to talk through the most challenging issues,” according to the company. In the latest episode, Bruce Ackerman, Printavo, and Steven Farag, Campus Ink, who are mentors of Screen Printing magazine’s Mentorship Project, interview their mentee, Billy McDevitt of B&E Sportswear. Watch the 56-minute video above to learn what you should be looking for in a successful production manager hire, the most important things to accomplish in the first 90 days of employment, and more.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
