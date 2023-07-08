Members of The Mentorship Project Discuss Hiring a Production Manager

PRINTAVO’S PRINTHUSTLERS Podcast “brings the best and brightest in the custom printing industry together to talk through the most challenging issues,” according to the company. In the latest episode, Bruce Ackerman, Printavo, and Steven Farag, Campus Ink, who are mentors of Screen Printing magazine’s Mentorship Project, interview their mentee, Billy McDevitt of B&E Sportswear. Watch the 56-minute video above to learn what you should be looking for in a successful production manager hire, the most important things to accomplish in the first 90 days of employment, and more.