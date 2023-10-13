Connect with us

Women In Screen Printing Awards Build a Community

Video testimony from a 2023 winner shows the influence of an expanding group of industry leaders.
THE SIX WINNERS of this year’s Women in Screen Printing Awards will receive more than just plaques. They’ll also enjoy all the benefits of joining a growing, tight-knit group of industry leaders renowned for their innovation, vision, philanthropy, and more.

That’s one takeaway of this video testimony from 2023 winner Deanna Smith of N the Zone Ink. Filmed by Ryan Moor at MADE Laboratory, a long-term supporter of these awards, the video sheds light on the continued influence of this group four years after its inception.

Will you be attending Printing United Expo? Join us Thursday, October 19 at 4 p.m. at the Future State Theater to honor Deanna and the other five winners, and read about all of them here.

mm

Matt Danford joined Big Picture and Screen Printing magazines in January 2023. A graduate of Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism, he is a veteran trade journalist with deep experience covering transformative technologies and business strategies. As managing editor for both brands, Matt spends his days writing, editing, attending industry events, curating submitted content, and otherwise conveying knowledge and actionable insight to wide-format and screen printing professionals.

