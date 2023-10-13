Webinars/Videos
Women In Screen Printing Awards Build a Community
Video testimony from a 2023 winner shows the influence of an expanding group of industry leaders.
THE SIX WINNERS of this year’s Women in Screen Printing Awards will receive more than just plaques. They’ll also enjoy all the benefits of joining a growing, tight-knit group of industry leaders renowned for their innovation, vision, philanthropy, and more.
That’s one takeaway of this video testimony from 2023 winner Deanna Smith of N the Zone Ink. Filmed by Ryan Moor at MADE Laboratory, a long-term supporter of these awards, the video sheds light on the continued influence of this group four years after its inception.
Will you be attending Printing United Expo? Join us Thursday, October 19 at 4 p.m. at the Future State Theater to honor Deanna and the other five winners, and read about all of them here.
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
