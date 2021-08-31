Headlines
Join Us for the 2021 Women in Screen Printing Awards!
The six winners will be recognized in-person at Made Lab in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Join us in-person as we recognize the 2021 Women in Screen Printing award winners during Made Laboratory’s Launch Party immediately following day one of the Impressions Expo Fort Worth, Friday, September 10.
The celebration will take place at Made Lab’s Development Facility located at 210 South Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas, 76104.
Don’t miss out on the celebration, beer, games, food trucks, live music, a keynote from Aaron Draplin, and more – including live printing of the 2021 Women in Screen Printing T-shirts, designed by Jeremy Picker, Amb3r Creative.
Admission is free. Register here.
For more information, check out the video below.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
