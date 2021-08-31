Join Us for the 2021 Women in Screen Printing Awards!

Connect with us

The six winners will be recognized in-person at Made Lab in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Join us in-person as we recognize the 2021 Women in Screen Printing award winners during Made Laboratory’s Launch Party immediately following day one of the Impressions Expo Fort Worth, Friday, September 10.

The celebration will take place at Made Lab’s Development Facility located at 210 South Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas, 76104.

Don’t miss out on the celebration, beer, games, food trucks, live music, a keynote from Aaron Draplin, and more – including live printing of the 2021 Women in Screen Printing T-shirts, designed by Jeremy Picker, Amb3r Creative.

Admission is free. Register here.

For more information, check out the video below.

