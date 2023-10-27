Standout Screen Printing Women Take the Stage

(PRESS RELEASE) For the fourth consecutive year, throngs of Printing United Expo exhibitors and attendees gathered to celebrate a new class of female industry leaders at the Women in Screen Printing Awards ceremony. Hosted exclusively by ROQ.US, the Thursday afternoon gathering at the Future State Theater also honored former Screen Printing editor-in-chief Adrienne Palmer, who was invited to MC the event she created four years ago to recognize female leaders in this industry.

The ceremony coincided with sister publication Big Picture’s Women in Wide Format Awards, which Palmer created in 2016 with similar goals. Each program recognizes six female leaders who have advanced their industries through innovation, business success, and philanthropy. All serving in influential positions, these women demonstrate leadership, progressive responsibility, and community awareness.

The winners were chosen by the Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board, comprised of 18 industry experts. Nominators highlighted candidate’s leadership, community involvement, mentorship, awards, certifications, and more.

