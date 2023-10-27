Press Releases
Stahls Acquires Fulfill Engine
The merger reportedly paves the way for more integrated and automated custom apparel production.
(PRESS RELEASE) ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI — STAHLS’, a leading innovator in the apparel customization industry, announces its acquisition of Fulfill Engine, a prominent software technology company specializing in order fulfillment, supply chain management, and e-commerce store integration.
This strategic move elevates the operation efficiency of sellers and custom garment production centers of all sizes. Through the power of on demand fulfillment, decorators can increase their capacities without.
This acquisition marks a significant milestone for both STAHLS’ and Fulfill Engine, as it paves the way for the apparel decoration industry. Through the development of a comprehensive platform that vertically integrates the many facets of apparel customization, spanning from the management of e-commerce stores to the precise control of supply chains, inventories, and overall production, culminating in a state-of-the-art, fully automated production solution.
The addition of Fulfill Engine to STAHLS’ will foster a technologically advanced and globally connected network that seamlessly caters to automated heat print on demand and third-party logistics. The outcome effectively bridges the gap from demand generation to delivery for garment decorators worldwide.
Carleen Gray, CEO of STAHLS’, shared her enthusiasm about this strategic acquisition stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Fulfill Engine into the STAHLS’ family. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to the apparel customization industry. Together, we are poised to simplify and optimize every step of the process, delivering unprecedented efficiency and scalability to our valued customers.”Advertisement
Jayson Tompkins, CEO and Founder of Fulfill Engine, along with other key team members, will remain with the company. Tompkins expressed his enthusiasm about the merger stating, “We couldn’t be more excited about teaming up with STAHLS’. This partnership is a perfect match as we blend our software expertise with STAHLS’ heat print on demand capabilities. Efficiency is our shared goal, and we’re looking forward to the journey ahead!”
About STAHLS’
STAHLS’, a GroupeSTAHL company, is a world leader specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of heat printing technologies. STAHLS’ provides customers with the most economical and efficient ways to decorate garments. STAHLS’ is headquartered in St. Clair Shores, MI, with GroupeSTAHL operations located throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit stahls.com, call 800.4.STAHLS, or email karin.bellinghausen@stahls.com.
