Buzz Session
Keeping Up with the Screen Printers
Brain Squad members offer up hypothetical titles for a reality TV show.
COULD THE EVERYDAY drama at your shop entertain millions on television? The situations screen printers find themselves in are often hard to believe. (Just check out our True Tales section.) In a recent Brain Squad survey, we asked our members this question: “If there was a reality TV show based on your company, what would it be called?” Check out what some of our stars from the Brain Squad had to say below.
- “Hoarders With Wet Ink” — Ron Goodwin, Goodwin Graphics
- “Late Night Printing” or “Don’t Worry, We’re On It.” — Rene Cantu, 361 Printing & Embroidery
- “Island of Misfit Toys” — Maude Swearingen, Fully Promoted Arbutus
- “The Life Behind Getting Shirty.” — Ron Augelli, WeTalkShirty.com
-
“Working Smarter” — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Tech
- “American Ninja Printer” — Charlie Vetters, Organic Robot Designs
- “Mike Rowe – Dirty Jobs” — Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse
- “Charlie’s Corner” — Charlie Taublieb, Taublieb Consulting
- “Push Pull Print Show” — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing
- “ART Breaks 💔” — Gavin StGeorges, seps.io
- “Making the Brand” — Christine Geronimo, Midnight Supply Company
- “First of all, that would make for an awesome show!! I’m going to need you guys to sign an NDA for these ideas. 😉 “Smokin’ Squeegees,” “ROQkin World,” “Heaven n Hell: You Must Reprint Your Sins” (Produced by Squeesus Merch Madness) — Jessica Tillery, All Quality Graphics
- “Distinct Impression” — John Wilhemsen, Distinct Impression
- “Sisyphean Silkscreen” — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints
- “Knee Deep in Shirt” — Matthew Pierrot, GetBOLD – T-shirt Printing and Embroidery
-
“An Island in a Sea of Insanity.” — Robert Francis, ScreenPrintPlus
- “The Print Specialist” — J Jeetendra, The Print Specialist
- “Squeegee & Ink.” It’s already a handy name to have! — Chessie Rosier Parker, Squeegee & Ink
- “Everyone Needs a Little Hair of the Dog (Graphics)” — Kristin Deutsch, Hair of the Dog Graphics
- “Ink Slingers” — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting
- “Zen and the Art of Screen Printing” — Eric Courtemanche, Revision Screen Printing
-
“Survivor” No one really understands what it takes to survive as a small manufacturing business in America. — Larry Mays, Mays Marketing Group
What’s the Brain Squad?
If you’re the owner or top manager of a screen-printing business, you’re invited to join the Screen Printing Brain Squad. Take one five-minute quiz a month, and you’ll be featured prominently in this magazine, and make your voice heard on key issues affecting screen-printing pros. Sign up here.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Keeping Up with the Screen Printers
10th Annual Reggie Awards Accepting Nominations
DuPont Artistri DTG Inks Series E & F Debut on Amazon
56-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to TShirts.com Owner
21 Screen Printed Posters from Jack White’s Concert Tour
Printing United Expo Is Back – But It’s Missing Something
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Screen Printer in Limbo After Death of Co-Owner
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
3 Apparel Printers Land on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies
-
Products and Processes4 weeks ago
14 Special Effects You Can Use to Enhance Your Screen Prints
-
Marshall Atkinson3 weeks ago
How to Use NFTs for Your Screen Printing Business
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
56-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to TShirts.com Owner
-
Photo Gallery2 weeks ago
21 Screen Printed Posters from Jack White’s Concert Tour
-
Women in Screen Printing4 weeks ago
She Started Her Print Business in a Basement – Now She’s a Job Creator and Community Linchpin
-
Andy MacDougall2 weeks ago
Printing United Expo Is Back – But It’s Missing Something