Keeping Up with the Screen Printers

COULD THE EVERYDAY drama at your shop entertain millions on television? The situations screen printers find themselves in are often hard to believe. (Just check out our True Tales section.) In a recent Brain Squad survey, we asked our members this question: “If there was a reality TV show based on your company, what would it be called?” Check out what some of our stars from the Brain Squad had to say below.

“Hoarders With Wet Ink” — Ron Goodwin, Goodwin Graphics

“Late Night Printing” or “Don’t Worry, We’re On It.” — Rene Cantu, 361 Printing & Embroidery

“Island of Misfit Toys” — Maude Swearingen, Fully Promoted Arbutus

“The Life Behind Getting Shirty.” — Ron Augelli, WeTalkShirty.com

“Working Smarter” — Mark Coudray, Coudray Growth Tech

“American Ninja Printer” — Charlie Vetters, Organic Robot Designs

“Mike Rowe – Dirty Jobs” — Alison Banholzer, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse

“Charlie’s Corner” — Charlie Taublieb, Taublieb Consulting

“Push Pull Print Show” — Andy MacDougall, MacDougall Screen Printing

“ART Breaks 💔” — Gavin StGeorges, seps.io

“Making the Brand” — Christine Geronimo, Midnight Supply Company

“First of all, that would make for an awesome show!! I’m going to need you guys to sign an NDA for these ideas. 😉 “Smokin’ Squeegees,” “ROQkin World,” “Heaven n Hell: You Must Reprint Your Sins” (Produced by Squeesus Merch Madness) — Jessica Tillery, All Quality Graphics

“Distinct Impression” — John Wilhemsen, Distinct Impression

“Sisyphean Silkscreen” — Kyle Baker, Baker Prints

“Knee Deep in Shirt” — Matthew Pierrot, GetBOLD – T-shirt Printing and Embroidery

“An Island in a Sea of Insanity.” — Robert Francis, ScreenPrintPlus

“The Print Specialist” — J Jeetendra, The Print Specialist

“Squeegee & Ink.” It’s already a handy name to have! — Chessie Rosier Parker, Squeegee & Ink

“Everyone Needs a Little Hair of the Dog (Graphics)” — Kristin Deutsch, Hair of the Dog Graphics

“Ink Slingers” — Marshall Atkinson, Atkinson Consulting

“Zen and the Art of Screen Printing” — Eric Courtemanche, Revision Screen Printing

“Survivor” No one really understands what it takes to survive as a small manufacturing business in America. — Larry Mays, Mays Marketing Group