Press Releases
Our Success Group Announces the Launch of the Goal Getter Masterclass Series
First session kicks off on January 10.
(PRESS RELEASE) St. Peters, Missouri— Our Success Group (OSG), a leader in small business coaching and development, announced the launch of the Goal Getter Masterclass Series, making it accessible to the public. The three-part training program is designed to empower small business owners and entrepreneurs with the tools and strategies needed to set and achieve their business goals in 2024. Normally these programs are only accessible to OSG Members but due to the demand for tools to actually achieve goals, the decision was made to offer it to the public as well.
The series, led by success principles certified business coaches Aaron Montgomery and OSG Member and fellow business owner, Becky Kotzer, will kick off on January 10, 2024 with the first session focused on “Designing Personalized Business Goals.” This interactive workshop will guide participants through the process of identifying their unique business strengths, passions, and values to form a solid foundation for goal setting.
The second session, “Planning Your Path to Goal Achievement,” scheduled for January 17th, 2024 will take participants through the steps of transforming their primary business goal into a tangible and actionable plan. The session will cover breaking down goals into achievable milestones and crafting a compelling narrative around each goal.
The final session, “Customized Strategy Review,” will be an interactive online meeting held on February 14th, 2024. This session will provide participants with an opportunity to review and refine their goals and strategies with personalized feedback from the coaches.
Aaron Montgomery, co-founder of Our Success Group, shared, “We’re thrilled to offer the Goal Getter Masterclass Series to our members as they continue to achieve their goals, and I’m excited to let the rest of the world into what being a part of the OSG Community means. We are not only going to help participants set goals, but also provide them with the skills and confidence to achieve them. We want to make Goal-Getters, not just goal-setters”
The Goal Getter Masterclass Series is part of OSG's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality business training and coaching services. OSG Members get this masterclass as part of their membership.
Get more information and to register for the Goal Getter Masterclass Series here.
About Our Success Group
Our Success Group is a leading provider of business coaching and training services, dedicated to helping small business owners and entrepreneurs achieve their business goals. OSG offers a range of services including workshops, coaching sessions, and mastermind programs designed to empower business growth and success. Their mission is to inspire proactive small business owners to cultivate an uncommon mindset through essential FUNdamentals to maximize fulfillment by achieving their goals.
