PGSF Announces 2022-23 Scholarship Recipients

(PRESS RELEASE) PITTSBURGH — For the second year in a row, the Print and Graphics Scholarship Foundation (PGSF) has set a record in the dollar amount of scholarships given totaling $551,000.

PGSF received over 600 scholarship applications this year. From this the judges awarded 162 recipients with scholarships representing 83 schools from across the United States. Cal Poly and Illinois State both had 11 students receive scholarships from PGSF. At Clemson and Ferris State there were 9 recipients at each school. The average amount awarded is $3,477. This year, PGSF increased the dollar amount of the awards to help students offset increasing costs of materials and living expenses. PGSF’s highest scholarship awarded was $12,000.

View the list of 2022-2023 recipients and their schools here.

PGSF’s mission is “Building the Future of the Graphic Communications Industry.” Since 1956, PGSF has provided scholarships to full-time and part-time students attending colleges, universities, and technical schools with graphic communication related programs. Programs include visual communications, digital printing, graphic communications, packaging, paper and printing science, apparel, web design, production management, and digital marketing.

Once a full-time student receives a PGSF scholarship, it is renewable for up to four years. Students can reapply each year but must maintain a 3.0 GPA or better and remain enrolled full-time (12 credits or more) in a graphic communication related program. This year PGSF awarded 114 renewable scholarships with many worth more than $4,000.

After receiving his scholarship, Justin from Augusta Technical College wrote: “You have no clue how much this means for me having come out of a couple of rough years recently. Before college, I was graduating high school and took a year off from everything and thought that I would amount to nothing with my future. After some encouragement from my peers, I enrolled in Fall of 2020, and I quickly regained my passion for graphic design and persevered in my first two years of college. Now, thanks to your generous gift of this scholarship, I can finish my last two semesters of college and not have any burdens of student debt, because I didn’t need a handout to get me along. I earned my way out of college! Peace and Blessings for all involved in PGSF, because you all change lives for the better!”

“When a student is chosen to receive a PGSF award, they are not only receiving financial support for their education, but they are also joining the PGSF family and will have the benefits now and in the future of a positive support system provided by PGSF staff, directors, and our extensive alumni and contact network. We understand that life happens and work with our students to help them realize their goals.” said Dr. Debbie Bohan, Administrative Director, PGSF.

PGSF continues to find more ways to support education for the print and graphics industry. In early 2022, PGSF expanded funding opportunities by starting a grant program for graphic communications educational use. This program funds student and instructor activities and provides funds to acquire equipment to be used in an educational environment. Our annual student Poster and T-Shirt Competition is open to high school and college students with each winner receiving $500. The posters are used to help publicize the scholarship program. Details are available on the PGSF website.

Scholarship applications for 2023-24 academic year will open in November online at pgsf.org.