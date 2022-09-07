Made Lab and Supacolor Partner on Heat Transfer Education Initiative

(PRESS RELEASE) MADE Laboratory announced a new partnership with Supacolor. This joint effort will promote and educate decorators of all skill levels across the globe on the efficacy of heat transfer technology as a pillar in apparel decoration.“We’re not just screen printers anymore. The modern apparel decorator employs multiple disciplines and utilizes any and all appropriate tools to succeed.”, says Tom Davenport, co-founder at MADE Laboratory. “Traditional screen printers and embroiderers continue to adopt modern heat transfer technology as a means to expand and improve their capabilities and capacity. Supacolor has set the bar in quality and ease of use in full-color heat transfers. Beyond that, their commitment to community engagement and education directly aligns with MADE’s mission to bring value to the decoration community through education and innovation.”

“Supacolor’s ultimate mission is to help people grow and succeed,” says Rum Walia, President of Supacolor. “We believe education is the foundation for transforming our industry and strengthening our community of apparel decorators. This aligns perfectly with MADE Lab’s drive to educate the industry. This partnership will create meaningful value for the world of apparel decorators by helping them elevate themselves and the people around them. We’re more than a heat transfer company; we are here to help you make it.”

How will this partnership benefit the screen printing and apparel decoration community?

Decorators will have access to an expanded offering of MADE and Supacolor educational content both at in-person and virtual events.

Curated content for all market segments, from professional decorators to artists and designers, to DIY crafters.

Increased offering and awareness of innovative methodologies that will expand high-level creators’ tool kits and workflow.