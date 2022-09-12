S&S Activewear Opens New Distribution Center in Ohio

(PRESS RELEASE) BOLINGBROOK, IL — S&S Activewear announces the expansion of its Midwest operations with the opening of its new distribution center in West Chester Township, Ohio. The newly opened location just outside of Cincinnati will expand the distribution network and improve service levels, while reducing pressure on other locations within the network to better serve the growing customer base in the region.

The new distribution center will serve as a hub for distributing S&S products to customers in the Midwest and the eastern United States. With over 200,000 square feet of space, the state-of-the-art facility is designed to provide maximum efficiency and flexibility to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service, and this new facility will help us to continue to grow and meet the demands of our customers,” Jim Shannon, CEO of S&S Activewear, said. “We would like to thank the community of West Chester Township for their support and welcome them to the S&S family.”

S&S Activewear was founded in 1988 with the goal of becoming the leading distributor of apparel and accessories in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Today, S&S is proud to offer more than 80 brands, including basic garments to fashion-forward styles.

S&S has become the go-to source for many businesses and organizations by offering a one-stop shop for all their apparel needs. With over 4 million square feet of warehouse space across North America, S&S is able to serve a broad range of customers through its nationwide network. This includes retail brands, e-commerce companies, garment decorators, promotional products distributors, entertainment merchandisers, lifestyle brands and web-based platforms for apparel customization.

S&S is committed to providing customers with the latest fashion-forward styles while remaining sustainable. The distribution center in West Chester Township was designed with these objectives in mind. S&S wanted the facility to be built in a way that would reflect its mission and values. By using eco-friendly materials and implementing energy-saving measures, the distribution center is able to operate sustainably and efficiently. The facility was also designed to allow for future expansion so that S&S can continue to grow, while remaining committed to its core values.

The additional space will allow S&S to provide customers with even greater access to its products and services. The facility will also create additional next-day delivery options for a significant portion of S&S’s customer base, while also providing approximately 175 jobs for the local area.

“This expansion is a key part of our long-term growth strategy,” Shannon said. “In addition to increasing our ability to serve our customers, the new facility will also help us reduce our carbon impact by creating transportation efficiencies. We are proud to make this significant investment in our future and remain committed to providing best-in-class service and product availability.”

For more information, visit ssactivewear.com.