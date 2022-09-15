Printing United Expo Introduces Apparel Zone

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — PRINTING United Expo, taking place Oct. 19-21, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, today announces experiential areas located on the trade show floor dedicated to garment decorators the world over. The Apparel Zone, presented by M&R, offers a multitude of experiences for attendees, including hands-on education, a podcast corner featuring some of the most recognized personalities in the space, and a café and beer garden for networking.

Additionally, PRINTING United Alliance and MADE Lab have partnered to develop the Future State Theater, also on the show floor, where leading industry suppliers will deliver content focused on the market’s outlook for the coming years. To register for PRINTING United Expo for access to the Apparel Zone and Future State Theater, visit printingunited.com/register.

PRINTING United Expo Apparel Zone Experience — Presented by M&R

Apparel decoration methods unite in this show floor area where a variety of application methods, technologies, and equipment — from short-run to commercial solutions — are showcased. In this devoted area of the show floor, the latest technologies and techniques in screen printing, direct-to-film, direct-to-garment, dye-sublimation, embroidery, heat-applied graphics, and other processes will be highlighted.

“The balance of hands-on learning and thought leadership between these two areas will provide a one-of-a-kind educational experience for decorators of all sizes and those looking to learn more about apparel from other areas of the print industry,” says Josh Carruth, managing director, decorated apparel, PRINTING United Alliance. “The outpouring of support from industry suppliers that align with our mission of connecting this foundational segment of the industry has been both humbling and validating. It’s truly time we rethink how we view this community and all who are part of it.”

Apparel Zone Podcast Corner — Presented by Kornit

A special feature of the Apparel Zone, the podcast corner will feature hourly podcast segments by notable personalities who have podcasts in the decorated apparel space, including the Apparelist’s Cassie Green; the “2 Regular Guys,” Aaron Montgomery and Terry Combs; and Marshall Atkinson. Seating will be available for attendees to listen to the podcasts throughout the show.

Apparel Zone Café — Presented by OmniPrint International

The Apparel Zone’s social hub, the café & beer garden will provide space for attendees to grab refreshments; sit and visit with both new and old friends; and share ideas with or learn from peers facing similar challenges.

Guided Tours — An Introduction to Apparel Decoration

Carruth will be hosting guided tours of the expansive Zone where attendees will have the opportunity to learn from the experts and biggest and best brands in the industry, all of which will be available to educate decorators throughout the show. These include, but are not limited to, M&R, Kornit, OmniPrint, Delta Apparel, SanMar, Lane Seven, Otto International, and STAHLS’.

Future State Theater — Co-presented by PRINTING United Alliance and MADE Lab

The Future State Theater is a sleek presentation stage dedicated to educating the industry on the future state and outlook for the decorated apparel community. This educational platform features keynote-style presentations delivered by apparel thought leaders/suppliers on what to expect over the next three to five years, with a focus on business management and culture; supply chain conditions; trends; sales; design; and the latest advancements in technology and materials.

U.S. Vets Partners with PRINTING United Alliance’s Apparel Zone

This year, PRINTING United Alliance is proud to partner with the U.S. Vets organization. Founded by veterans, U.S. Vets is the leading nonprofit fighting on the frontlines to help veterans and their families transition from homelessness by offering tailored support to gain independence. Any monies raised in the Apparel Zone will be donated to U.S. Vets at the end of the event. Additionally, given decorated apparel is a primary revenue generator, overrun samples produced over the course of the Expo will be donated to U.S. Vets for sale or use in support of their amazing cause.

For more information and to register for PRINTING United Expo, visit printingunited.com.