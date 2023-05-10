Registration Opens for Printing United Expo 2023

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — PRINTING United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the U.S., announces that registration for PRINTING United Expo 2023 is now open. This leading global printing event serving markets across all printing segments will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia on October 18-20. For more information and to register for the 2023 Expo, visit here.

A Million+ Square Feet of Opportunity

With over a million square feet of equipment, technology, and trends on display, attendees have the opportunity to see live product unveilings and demonstrations of the industry’s latest products and innovations across Apparel, Commercial, Wide-format, Industrial, Promotional, Label and Packaging, Mailing, Shipping, and Fulfillment, and more. Attendees actively in the buying cycle or simply exploring the latest technologies and solutions will learn how to diversify and grow their business.

Expo 2023: Highlighted Experiences

Many new and expanded show highlights are being planned for an even greater attendee experience to truly maximize the “under one roof” approach as a one-stop venue for all things printing. Take advantage of these show highlights, including:

Industry-leading Education

Back by popular demand are paid educational sessions which cover the latest trends, economics, and growth areas for businesses to diversify across subject areas, from industry leaders to full panel sessions led by experts in their field.

Also by popular demand are segment areas on the show floor where attendees can stop by and speak with industry leaders and renowned media and associations from around the world. Expo Hubs on the show floor this year include: Commercial; Functional Printing and Industrial; Future State and Apparel; In-Plant; Label and Packaging; LATAM; Italian; Mailing and Shipping; and Wide-format and Digital Textile. Daily tours, morning coffee, roundtable discussions, and happy hour celebrations will be held each day of the show at the Community Hubs.

Global Industry Leaders Showcasing Technology Live from the Expo Floor

Over 625 exhibitors have signed on already for the 2023 event, nearly selling out the show floor, and continuing to grow. See the full list of solution providers here.

Some of the exhibitors that attendees will have the chance to see include: 4over Inc., Agfa, Baldwin Technology, BELLA+CANVAS, Bluecrest, BOWE SYSTEC, Canon USA, Dalim Software, DirectMail2.0, Durst, Drytac, Duplo USA, EFI, eProductivity Software, Epson America, Fisher Textiles, FUJIFILM, GMG Americas, Graphco, Graphic Whizard, Heidelberg, Inkcups, Kern Inc., Kirk-Rudy, Koenig & Bauer, Komori America / MBO America, Kornit Digital, Kyocera Document Solutions, Laird Plastics, Landa, M&R Printing Equipment, Midland Paper, Packaging & Supplies, Mimaki USA, Muller Martini, MUTOH America, Nazdar SourceOne, OmniPrint International, Orbus Exhibit & Display Group, Pitney Bowes, Postal Center International (PCI), printIQ, Ricoh USA, RMGT – Graphic Systems North America, Roland DGA, Rollem Int’l., ROQ.US, SanMar, SCREEN Americas, STAHLS’, Standard Finishing Systems, TVF, United States Government Publishing Office (GPO), United States Postal Service (USPS), Vanguard Digital Printing Systems, W+D North America, and many more.

Opening Night Industry Party at the Historic Tabernacle

Celebrate with your industry peers and colleagues at the special Opening Night Party at the historic Atlanta Tabernacle for a night of live music, dancing, networking, and more. The party takes place on Wednesday, October 18 from 8 – 10 p.m. and admission is free with your Expo badge.

Alliance VIP Member Experience

The red carpet is being rolled out at the Expo for Alliance members. Exclusive show benefits for members include:

Free Expo pass

Free paid educational sessions

Express, members-only registration line

Unlimited access to the Alliance Member Lounge with refreshments and amenities

Reserved seating at keynote presentations

Reserved seating at the Future State Theater

Early access to the Opening Night Party with a members-only bar and lounge

Free coffee in the Community Hubs from 9 – 10 a.m. with Roundtable Discussions

For more details about PRINTING United Expo 2023, visit here. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Jack Noonan: [email protected].

Join the Alliance

Join the most comprehensive printing community association in the industry and begin maximizing the vast membership benefits today, including the VIP member experience at Expo. Visit here or call 888-385-3588 to speak with our Alliance membership team to sign up today.

About PRINTING United Alliance

PRINTING United Alliance is the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the United States, comprising the industry’s vast communities. The Alliance serves industry professionals across market segments with preeminent education, training, workshops, events, research, government and legislative representation, safety, and environmental sustainability guidance, as well as resources from our leading media brands – Printing Impressions, Packaging Impressions, Wide-format Impressions, In-plant Impressions, Apparelist, and Print+Promo Marketing. Now a division of PRINTING United Alliance, Idealliance is the global leader in standards training and certification for printing and graphic arts operations across the entire industry supply chain.

PRINTING United Alliance also produces the PRINTING United Expo, the most influential days in printing. The expansive display of technology and supplies, education, programming, and services are showcased to the industry at large, and represents all market segments in one easily accessed place.

