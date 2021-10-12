Screen Shop Turning Customers Away Because of Supply Chain Issues

Part of the pandemic’s economic legacy is its impact on global supply chains and the shortage of raw materials that small businesses have faced as a result. It’s a topic we covered in depth for the latest issue of Screen Printing magazine.

Reno Type in Nevada is one such business that’s familiar with supply chain interruptions – to the point they’ve caused the printing shop to turn away business, according to the KTVN news station.

“We’re in a situation where if someone comes to us and says, we would like to be your customer, we have to say, sorry, we can’t take any more customers right now,” Kurt Hoge, president of Reno Type, told the outlet.

He added: “The supply chain issues started in February and March of 2020, and right now things are absolutely nuts. If you want a t-shirt, you can’t get one for love or money. Paper is almost impossible to get; sometimes we’re switching paper on jobs midstream because the paper that was in inventory a week ago, yesterday, this morning, is no longer in inventory.”