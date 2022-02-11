Press Releases
Shirt Lab to Hold Virtual Workshop Series
First workshop focuses on creating employee training programs.
(PRESS RELEASE) DUBUQUE, IA – Shirt Lab has slated the first of four virtual workshops for the decorated apparel industry to begin on March 2, 2022. The workshop will be “Creating Employee Training Programs,” and will be hosted by Nate Leber with Leber Design & Print and Marshall Atkinson with Shirt Lab.
Both Leber and Atkinson have decades of experience building employee training programs for some of the industry’s largest and most successful apparel decorators.
The workshop event will be completely online and will feature expert guidance on:
- Bench Strength
- Skills Gap Analysis
- Training Objectives
- How to Build Out a Learning Center
- Training Scheduling
- Employee Performance Reviews
- “How to” Train
The workshop will provide checklists, spreadsheets, templates, and guidance for building a rock-solid employee training program for any position in the company.
The virtual workshop event is $197 or completely free if the participant is a member of the Shirt Lab Tribe.
To register go to atkinson.fyi/shirtlabemployeetraining.Advertisement
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Shirt Lab to Hold Virtual Workshop Series
Shirt Company Banned from Using Its Own Logo
16 Shirts to Get You Ready for the Super Bowl
Screen Shop Owner Accused of Sexually Assaulting Employees
Meet the 4th Annual Rising Stars of Screen Printing: Lee Stuart
The Next Generation of Screen Printers: Tips for Hiring and Retaining Them
Latest Feeds
Most Popular
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Screen Shop Owner Accused of Sexually Assaulting Employees
-
Rising Stars Awards3 weeks ago
Meet the 4th Annual Rising Stars of Screen Printing: Lee Stuart
-
News & Trends2 weeks ago
The Next Generation of Screen Printers: Tips for Hiring and Retaining Them
-
Best of the Business1 week ago
NJ Screen Shop Gets Its Big Break with Celebrity Partnership
-
Photo Gallery1 week ago
18 Photos from Impressions Expo Long Beach 2022
-
True Tales1 week ago
Client Says Shirts Are “Out of Spec” by a Millimeter, Demands a Deep Discount
-
Screen Printing2 weeks ago
Join the 2022 Screen Printing Mentorship Project
-
Product Wrap-Up3 weeks ago
Check Out the Latest Screen Printing Products for January-February