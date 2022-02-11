Connect with us

Shirt Lab to Hold Virtual Workshop Series

First workshop focuses on creating employee training programs.
(PRESS RELEASE) DUBUQUE, IA – Shirt Lab has slated the first of four virtual workshops for the decorated apparel industry to begin on March 2, 2022. The workshop will be “Creating Employee Training Programs,” and will be hosted by Nate Leber with Leber Design & Print and Marshall Atkinson with Shirt Lab.

Both Leber and Atkinson have decades of experience building employee training programs for some of the industry’s largest and most successful apparel decorators.

The workshop event will be completely online and will feature expert guidance on:

  • Bench Strength
  • Skills Gap Analysis
  • Training Objectives
  • How to Build Out a Learning Center
  • Training Scheduling
  • Employee Performance Reviews
  • “How to” Train

The workshop will provide checklists, spreadsheets, templates, and guidance for building a rock-solid employee training program for any position in the company.

The virtual workshop event is $197 or completely free if the participant is a member of the Shirt Lab Tribe.

To register go to atkinson.fyi/shirtlabemployeetraining.

