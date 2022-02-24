Press Releases
Made Lab, ROQ Partner to Offer Free Workshop in Texas
Companies also holding a drawing for free tickets to inaugural “Made to ROQ” automation class.
(PRESS RELEASE) CLERMONT, FL – Looking to start or expand your automatic printing journey? ROQ.US has two chances for you to partake in free classes in Texas with our Partners in Print MADE Lab.
1. FREE Screen Makin Class – March 16th, 1pm-5pm Ft Worth Texas, Register Free
Master screen making at your shop with MADE Labs FREE afternoon Screen Makin workshop. Join Dave Makin (Screen Making Expert) from Saati along with the MADE Lab team to help optimize the screen making process and plan out the future technology of your darkroom.
This special FREE workshop is brought to you by Reece Screen Supply Co. and Saati and is followed by the two day MADE to ROQ Automation Workshop on March 17th and 18th.
2. A chance to win 2 free tickets to MADE to ROQ.
To celebrate the inaugural MADE to ROQ Automation Class, we are giving away two free tickets to this great workshop which will help your shop advance your automation journey.Advertisement
To enter the drawing, click here.
Want more info?
Click here to see the full MADE To ROQ Curriculum and find out what you or your shop could learn and this two day event.
If you don’t win tickets and still want to go, don’t worry, we got your back – use code 100ROQ to save $100 of this inaugural game changing class.
Send your press releases to Screen Printing at [email protected]. Learn about our submission guidelines.
