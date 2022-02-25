Printing United Alliance Opens Registration for Annual Continuous Improvement Conference

(PRESS RELEASE) FAIRFAX, VA — PRINTING United Alliance, the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the U.S., announces that registration is now open for its annual Continuous Improvement (CI) Conference. This year’s CI Conference will be held May 1-4 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the DoubleTree Resort Paradise Valley. Members of PRINTING United Alliance receive a significant discount on event registration. Online registration is available here.

“The CI Conference is the only annual event focused on helping printing and converting operations achieve operational excellence by using the concepts of lean thinking and continuous improvement strategies,” says Bill Pope, VP, technical services, PRINTING United Alliance. “Past attendees directly cite that reduced costs, lower waste, and increased profit margins through improvements in throughput and productivity were gained from conference presentations and networking. This event is not to be missed for those looking to implement or take their continuous improvement initiatives to the next level.”

Ideal for executives and managers playing a vital role in seeking operational excellence, the CI Conference is designed for companies looking for practical ways to reduce operational costs, increase throughput, and improve their customers’ experience and satisfaction through process improvement. The CI Conference offers knowledge for businesses at every step of continuous improvement initiatives.

The 2022 CI Conference is organized around three main subject areas: Leadership and Culture; Process and Tools — Fundamental; and Process and Tools — Advanced. With these areas of focus, this year’s event will give executives and managers the opportunity to:

Develop a road map to protect their company’s future.

Learn, in detail, how to implement specific improvement strategies.

Discover how the concepts and tools of lean manufacturing are implemented in printing and converting companies.

Hear case studies by printing companies revealing their advanced approaches to cutting costs and becoming more productive.

Gain insight and inspiration from nationally known authorities in operational excellence.

Learn about the guiding leadership principles that propel some of North America’s best companies.

Hear what is required from executives leading a cultural transformation.

Participate in moderated roundtable sessions to learn from peers facing the same challenges.

Attend a plant tour of Runbeck Election Services, the nation’s leading producer of ballots.

For more information about the CI Conference, and to register, visit ci.printing.org.

Join PRINTING United Alliance

For more information about PRINTING United Alliance and how to take advantage of membership discounts to events like the CI Conference — as well as having direct access to leading industry experts, services, and programs — visit here.

Advertisement