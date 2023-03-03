Headlines
Grimco and ROQ.US Strike National Distribution Deal
Companies say their agreement will “expand and strengthen” the industry.
Grimco and ROQ.US have reached a deal calling for the latter company’s automatic digital and screen printing equipment to be made widely available throughout the United States.
Grimco, a wholesale supplier of sign and screen printing products, will provide national, centralized distribution of ROQ equipment for the first time. The company also announced it will no longer supply equipment from The M&R Companies.
Grimco and ROQ say their partnership will expand and strengthen the apparel decoration industry by providing direct and local access to ROQ’s automated printing solutions, according to a joint announcement from the companies.
“One of the biggest obstacles we’ve had to navigate since launching ROQ.US at the start of 2020, was having limited accessibility for current and potential partners to learn about what ROQ offers in person,” says Ross Hunter, president of ROQ.US. “Through our new alliance with Grimco, we’re grateful to officially have that obstacle behind us.”
“ROQ has built a great brand based on quality and innovative engineering with the addition of excellent service and support. We look forward to meeting the needs of the garment decoration industry together,” says Peter Weinberg, Grimco’s senior director of the Garment/Screen Division.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Let’s Talk About It
Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Screen Printing Industry
LET’S TALK About It: Part 3 discusses how four screen printers have employed people with disabilities, why you should consider doing the same, the resources that are available, and more. Watch the live webinar, held August 16, moderated by Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief, Screen Printing magazine, with panelists Ali Banholzer, Amber Massey, Ryan Moor, and Jed Seifert. The multi-part series is hosted exclusively by ROQ.US and U.N.I.T.E Together. Let’s Talk About It: Part 1 focused on Black, female screen printers and can be watched here; Part 2 focused on the LGBTQ+ community and can be watched here.
