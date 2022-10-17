Shirt Lab Announces New Partner

(PRESS RELEASE) DUBUQUE, IA — Shirt Lab, one of the leading sales, marketing, and operations education companies for the decorated apparel industry, announced today that Alison Banholzer has been added to the ownership of the company.

Ali owns Wear Your Spirit Warehouse, a Huntingtown, MD shop specializing in school, B2B, military, first responder, and governmental agency apparel and promotional marketing materials. She has a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification and was named a 2020 Women in Screen Printing award winner by Screen Printing magazine. She also serves on the magazine’s editorial advisory board.

Shirt Lab was founded in 2018 by Tom Rauen and Marshall Atkinson to help elevate the decorated apparel industry with live educational events. In 2020, Shirt Lab Tribe was founded as a mastermind community for the industry. Since its inception, Shirt Lab has provided both live and virtual educational events and workshops that help shops elevate their businesses.

On bringing in Ali for Shirt Lab, Marshall Atkinson says, “We knew we needed to grow and get different perspectives on the industry. Ali has attended all of our live events and has participated as a speaker at others. She was the only person on this list; she’s that good. Having her on board will be a great addition to the leadership for Shirt Lab.”

“As we continue to grow and evolve Shirt Lab, we are always looking for great people to be part of the Shirt Lab community, not only as an attendee to our events but also part of the Shirt Lab Tribe membership,” said Co-Founder Tom Rauen. He added, “Ali has been all in from day one and is the perfect fit not only as a member but also to join the team.”

Advertisement

Ali says, “I am very excited to partner with Tom and Marshall. Shirt Lab has been instrumental in the growth of my business and my ability to help educate others within our industry, Shirt Lab Tribe, and my local community. Shirt Lab provides innovation, professionalism, and top-shelf education to the decorated apparel and promotional products industry, and I am humbled and thrilled to be brought on as an owner. ”

Shirt Lab will continue to provide resources to help the decorated apparel community to grow and thrive. To join the Shirt Lab Tribe, go to shirtlabtribe.com.