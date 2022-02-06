Roland DGA Launches Redesigned Online Store

(PRESS RELEASE) IRVINE, CA – Roland DGA Corporation, a leading provider of large-format inkjet printers and printer/cutters, state-of-the-art dental milling machines, and other innovative digital devices, has announced the launch of its completely redesigned Roland DGA Online Store. The e-commerce portal has received a total makeover, resulting in a great new look, more intuitive navigation, and a faster, simpler purchasing and check-out process. Those who visit the online store via their smartphones will find that the mobile version is also aesthetically pleasing and easier to use than ever before.

The Roland DGA Online Store is a virtual one-stop shop for a wide selection of Roland DG parts and accessories as well as some consumables. Visitors can buy everything from replacement components and media for Roland DGA’s advanced digital imaging machines to milling burs and abutment kits for the company’s DGSHAPE dental mills – all with a few clicks of the mouse. Online shoppers can also purchase select Roland DG desktop devices, such as the VersaSTUDIO BT-12 direct-to-garment printer or the CAMM-1 GS-24 vinyl cutter, directly through the online store.

“Essentially, it’s a brand new e-commerce platform,” noted Roland DGA Senior Product Manager Lily Hunter. “Our team has made extensive customer-facing and back-end changes to make the overall customer experience more enjoyable, efficient, and convenient. We’re extremely pleased with the end result, and we’re confident users will immediately recognize and appreciate the significant improvements.”

To access the completely redesigned Roland DGA Online Store, visit https://dgastore.rolanddga.com. For more information on Roland DGA Corporation, or the complete Roland DGA product line, visit rolanddga.com.