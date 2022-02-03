Exhibitors Announced for FESPA Global Print Expo 2022

(PRESS RELEASE) FESPA Global Print Expo and European Sign Expo 2022 (May 31 – June 3, 2022, Messe Berlin, Germany) are set to bring together the strongest line-up of exhibitors since 2019, with more than 250 suppliers already contracted to exhibit and many more active discussions in progress. The list of confirmed participants includes many who were unable to be at the 2021 Amsterdam event and who are now eager to regain their momentum by being part of the Spring 2022 events.

Visitors will be able to see hardware solutions from major exhibitors including event sponsors Durst, Mimaki, Brother and HP, as well as Agfa, aleph, Canon, Epson, Fujifilm, Kornit Digital, Mutoh, M&R, Roland DG and swissQprint. The array of media and consumables suppliers includes 3A, Ahlstrom Munksjö, Avery Dennison, Hexis, InkTec, Neenah Coldenhove, Neschen, ORAFOL, Poli-Tape and Sun Chemical. Barbieri Electronic, Caldera, OneVision and ONYX Graphics are among the companies presenting automation, workflow and colour management solutions.

Head of FESPA Global Print Expo, Michael Ryan comments: “It’s so motivating to have such a strong vote of confidence from the supplier community for FESPA and our power to reinvigorate the speciality print industry after the challenges of the last two years. Suppliers who joined us in Amsterdam in October 2021 were reminded of the unique value of live events and the commercial advantage of connecting with customers and prospects face-to-face, so we’re delighted that many more exhibitors will reap these benefits in 2022. Now that businesses are back up and running and senior decision-makers are looking to secure their future investments, the importance of live shows to accelerate recovery has never been more significant.”

European Sign Expo 2022, the leading European exhibition for signage and visual communications, will be co-located with FESPA Global Print Expo. The event will reunite key signage professionals with companies specialising in channel lettering, digital signage, dimensional signage, engraving and etching, illuminated displays, out of home media, LED, outdoor systems, laser cutters and sign tools. Platinum Sponsor EFKA will return to European Sign Expo alongside confirmed exhibiting companies including: Art Neon Lighting, Cosign, dap, Domino Sign, Harmuth, NEX LINE SRL, SolaAir, and vhf camfacture.

Christoph Gamper, CEO & Co-owner, Durst Group AG comments: “All signs point to FESPA 2022 meeting a weakened COVID scenario, and we can finally talk business again. But it’s no longer about unchecked “wild growth” but solutions for a more sustainable world. Print can be an essential part of this, and FESPA is a fixed point in the universe of print. In this respect, experiencing print in motion means new, sustainable business models for our customers and us. We are looking forward to FESPA, to Berlin, and above all, to finally seeing customers “live” again and demonstrating new ways and possibilities.“

Kevin Jenner, European Marketing Manager, Fujifilm Wide Format Inkjet Systems comments: “Having not attended any major exhibitions since before the pandemic, FESPA 2022 is happening at the perfect time for Fujifilm. In 2021 we unveiled our ‘new blueprint for wide format’ with two new Acuity presses (the Acuity Prime flatbed and the Acuity Ultra R2) built with a completely new look, a new level of functionality and enhanced ROI. FESPA 2022 provides us with the perfect platform to reveal the exciting next phase of machines in this expanding range.”

