Thieves Steal $30,000 in Blank T-Shirts from Screen Printing Company

They blacked out the security cameras and “grabbed every box that they could.”
Published

1 day ago

on

Credit: iStockPhoto

Multiple thieves broke into the warehouse of the Sunline Products screen printing company in Katy, Texas, and stole about $30,000 worth of blank T-shirts, Click 2 Houston reports.

Police said the burglars needed just 15 minutes to gain entry to the warehouse and leave with dozens of boxes, each valued at $720.

“They just went to town and grabbed every box that they could,” Scott Carr, Sunline’s vice president, told the outlet. “We feel like they were watching us because they knew exactly when to hit and exactly when to be out of there.”

According to the article, the thieves pulled into the parking lot in a white truck and blacked out the building’s security cameras with spray paint. However, they failed to notice a hidden camera, which caught the truck leaving.

With the theft taking place during the week of the World Series, Carr believes the burglars were looking for Houston Astros gear. But since the company prints as needed, none of the boxes that were taken included blanks with Astros logos.

Read more at Click 2 Houston.

