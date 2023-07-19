Visual Marking Systems Launches E-Commerce Store

(PRESS RELEASE) TWINSBURG, OH — Visual Marking Systems, Inc (VMS) announces the launch of its new, user-friendly e-commerce merchandise store.

Visual Marking Systems, a leader in the custom-printed graphics industry since 1962, introduces a new e-commerce platform so customers can effortlessly order personalized gear for any occasion. Customers browsing the new site, www.promoplace.com/visualmarkingsystems, will have the opportunity to choose from an extensive selection of branded apparel and personalized promotional items—from drinkware to hats—for employee rewards and customer gifts to promote their business. With a commitment to delivering exceptional quality, VMS offers a wide range of products including OEM labels and decals, custom-printed vehicle graphics, signs and banners, and branded apparel and promotional products.

Created to deliver an enjoyable user experience, the new e-commerce website is crafted using cutting-edge technology, ensuring seamless compatibility with modern browsers and mobile devices. VMS understands the importance of convenience and made it easy to browse, order, and pay online. These essential functions are what truly make the new site effortless to navigate and use.

VMS prides itself on collaborating closely with customers to produce stunning graphics and deliver exceptional customer service. “The primary goal of having this e-commerce site is to provide potential customers with easy access to our diverse selection of custom apparel and promotional items.” Visual Marking Systems Chief Revenue Officer, Eric Kahle explains, “By leveraging our knowledge and expertise, we aim to deliver an exceptional shopping experience that showcases the best of what we have to offer.”

About Visual Marking Systems

For more than 60 years, Visual Marking Systems has been leading the customized digital, screen, and large-format commercial printing industry with high-quality graphics that help businesses stand out from their competitors. VMS is a custom graphics provider to America’s hardest working companies including Lincoln Electric, Stryker Medical, Amtrak, Enterprise Fleet Management, Davey Tree, Diebold Nixdorf, and Rockwell Automation. For more information, please visit: www.vmsinc.com.

