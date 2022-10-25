Throng of Industry Pros Gathers for 2022 Women in Screen Printing Awards Ceremony

THE 2022 WOMEN in Screen Printing Awards ceremony, hosted exclusively by ROQ.US, took place alongside the Women in Wide Format Awards at Printing United Expo in Las Vegas, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Future State Theatre.

Exhibitors, attendees, members of the press, and many of the previous Women in Screen Printing Award winners gathered to recognize the six winners of the third annual awards.

Nikki Bowen and Alyson Collins of Print Girl Mafia live printed the official 2022 Women in Screen Printing Awards shirts, designed by Jeremy Picker, CEO and creative director of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Live printing on Allmade T-shirts, donated by Ryan Moor, took place next to the stage in the MADE Lab booth on a ROQ Automatic Screen Printing Press.

Seven years ago, at Big Picture magazine, the editorial team saw the need to recognize female leaders in the wide-format space. They knew there were women in the industry, they just weren’t seeing them at tradeshows or winning awards or speaking at events. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Big Picture and Screen Printing magazines, hoped the Women in Wide Format Awards would elevate the conversation as well as bring together a network of women and their male allies.

“At the time, we were told there wouldn’t be enough women in the industry to have the award,” she said during the ceremony. “We’re now in our seventh year with a total of 42 winners for the Women in Wide Format Awards. Each year, the nominations flood in and the excitement builds for who will win the coveted awards. When I joined Screen Printing magazine, I knew I wanted to do the same thing for this industry.”

So, she launched the Women in Screen Printing Awards in 2020. As the awards continue each year, the recognition builds.

Advertisement

The recognition of the Women in Screen Printing Awards is received by six female leaders who have advanced the screen printing industry through their innovation, vision in spearheading successful businesses, and philanthropy. All serving in influential positions, these women are impacting our field as well as the communities they serve. They demonstrate leadership, progressive responsibility, and community awareness.

The winners were chosen by the Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board, comprised of 18 industry experts. Nominators highlighted candidate’s leadership, community involvement, mentorship, awards, certifications, and more.

Alexa Cary, Alyson Collins, Amber Massey, and Megan Urban received their awards in-person. Linda Davis and Amy Baker were unable to attend.

The 2022 winners are joining an incredible network of motivated, successful, and inspiring women. Learn more about the 18 past and present winners here and stay tuned for the full video recap on screenprintingmag.com.

Editor’s Note: We regret that Alyson Collin’s first name was misspelled in the digital signage on stage. The Screen Printing Editorial team apologizes for the error.

PHOTO GALLERY (6 IMAGES)

Advertisement