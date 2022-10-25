Events
Throng of Industry Pros Gathers for 2022 Women in Screen Printing Awards Ceremony
The third annual awards celebration took place at Printing United Expo.
THE 2022 WOMEN in Screen Printing Awards ceremony, hosted exclusively by ROQ.US, took place alongside the Women in Wide Format Awards at Printing United Expo in Las Vegas, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Future State Theatre.
Exhibitors, attendees, members of the press, and many of the previous Women in Screen Printing Award winners gathered to recognize the six winners of the third annual awards.
Nikki Bowen and Alyson Collins of Print Girl Mafia live printed the official 2022 Women in Screen Printing Awards shirts, designed by Jeremy Picker, CEO and creative director of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Live printing on Allmade T-shirts, donated by Ryan Moor, took place next to the stage in the MADE Lab booth on a ROQ Automatic Screen Printing Press.
Seven years ago, at Big Picture magazine, the editorial team saw the need to recognize female leaders in the wide-format space. They knew there were women in the industry, they just weren’t seeing them at tradeshows or winning awards or speaking at events. Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Big Picture and Screen Printing magazines, hoped the Women in Wide Format Awards would elevate the conversation as well as bring together a network of women and their male allies.
“At the time, we were told there wouldn’t be enough women in the industry to have the award,” she said during the ceremony. “We’re now in our seventh year with a total of 42 winners for the Women in Wide Format Awards. Each year, the nominations flood in and the excitement builds for who will win the coveted awards. When I joined Screen Printing magazine, I knew I wanted to do the same thing for this industry.”
So, she launched the Women in Screen Printing Awards in 2020. As the awards continue each year, the recognition builds.Advertisement
The recognition of the Women in Screen Printing Awards is received by six female leaders who have advanced the screen printing industry through their innovation, vision in spearheading successful businesses, and philanthropy. All serving in influential positions, these women are impacting our field as well as the communities they serve. They demonstrate leadership, progressive responsibility, and community awareness.
The winners were chosen by the Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board, comprised of 18 industry experts. Nominators highlighted candidate’s leadership, community involvement, mentorship, awards, certifications, and more.
Alexa Cary, Alyson Collins, Amber Massey, and Megan Urban received their awards in-person. Linda Davis and Amy Baker were unable to attend.
The 2022 winners are joining an incredible network of motivated, successful, and inspiring women. Learn more about the 18 past and present winners here and stay tuned for the full video recap on screenprintingmag.com.
Editor’s Note: We regret that Alyson Collin’s first name was misspelled in the digital signage on stage. The Screen Printing Editorial team apologizes for the error.
PHOTO GALLERY (6 IMAGES)
Advertisement
SPONSORED VIDEO
Watch Jay Busselle, Adrienne Palmer, and Jeremy Picker dive deep into DTG printing data, popular styles, and opportunities.
Apparel Decoration Trends for 2021 Part Two
Jay Busselle, marketing director, Equipment Zone, interviews two experts in apparel decoration trends: Adrienne Palmer, editor-in-chief of Screen Printing magazine, and Jeremy Picker, creative director and CEO of AMB3R Creative and Screen Printing Editorial Advisory Board member. Both share their insights on decoration trends, apparel styles, and some powerful data for DTG printing. Plus, Picker gives an exclusive look at his 2021 trend report. This is a follow-up webinar to Equipment Zone’s DTG Training Academy virtual event.
Promoted Headlines
Advertisement
Throng of Industry Pros Gathers for 2022 Women in Screen Printing Awards Ceremony
S&S Activewear Names New CEO
PGSF Announces Board of Directors for 2022-2023 Term
56-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to TShirts.com Owner
“The Bachelorette” Contestant Makes a Mess in Live Screen Printing Mishap
Most Screen Printers Have Moved Their Shop at Least Once – Some Would Do Things Differently Now
Advertisement
Most Popular
-
Marshall Atkinson4 weeks ago
How to Use NFTs for Your Screen Printing Business
-
Headlines3 weeks ago
56-Year-Old Screen Printer Sold to TShirts.com Owner
-
Photo Gallery3 weeks ago
21 Screen Printed Posters from Jack White’s Concert Tour
-
True Tales1 week ago
“The Bachelorette” Contestant Makes a Mess in Live Screen Printing Mishap
-
Headlines4 weeks ago
Ohio Screen Shop Acquired by Marketing Agency
-
Andy MacDougall3 weeks ago
Printing United Expo Is Back – But It’s Missing Something
-
Do You or Don't You?2 weeks ago
Most Screen Printers Have Moved Their Shop at Least Once – Some Would Do Things Differently Now
-
Headlines4 days ago
Hanesbrands Leases 1 Million-Square-Foot Warehouse in Ohio